Fiorentina nearing move for Union Berlin’s Robin Gosens

Robin Gosens could now be set for his third experience in the Serie A, with Fiorentina making progress to land the wing-back.

Gosens was linked with Premier League clubs this summer and it seemed as if Atalanta could make a late move for the German and bring him back to Bergamo.

It seems as if the player is heading to Florence. Gianluca di Marzio has reported that Fiorentina have met Union’s demands in the move and have offered an initial loan deal with the obligation to buy Gosens permanently on the basis of certain conditions that will have to be met.

The move is inching closer and is currently expected to go through, with talks also ongoing between Fiorentina and Gosen’s entourage as they look to finalise personal terms before he could arrive for a medical.

There is currently no information about the fee in question but the move should be done soon.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN