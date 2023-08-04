Fiorentina leave Sofyan Amrabat out of squad as Manchester United transfer links continue

Sofyan Amrabat has not been named in the Fiorentina squad who will play pre-season friendlies in England this weekend as links with a move to Manchester United continue.

Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen to make the Morocco international his next summer signing once the club officially confirm a deal to sign Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund for £72m.

Amrabat has previously been of interest to Tottenham, while Liverpool were also linked with a move following the midfielder’s performances at the World Cup.

Transfer news LIVE! Follow the latest Manchester United gossip and rumours!

The 26-year-old starred as the Atlas Lions made history in becoming the first African side to reach the semi-finals at the game’s most celebrated tournament.

United have already signed Mason Mount and Andre Onana this summer as ten Hag looks to build on what a successful season in charge at Old Trafford.

Fiorentina are due to play Newcastle and Nice as part of the pre-season Sela Cup at St James’ Park but have not named Amrabat in their travelling squad.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has even claimed United are expected to open formal talks with the Italian side soon and that the player is open to a move.