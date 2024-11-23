Fiorentina Join Inter Milan In The Race To Sign Italy Breakout Star

Fiorentina are ready to rival Inter Milan for the signature of Monza and Italy attacking midfielder Daniel Maldini.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews. They report that the 23-year-old has a release clause worth €12 million for Italian clubs.

Maldini has emerged as a possible transfer target for Inter in recent weeks.

On the one hand, it’s an idea that would certainly raise some eyebrows.

That is because of the strong family connections between Maldini and Inter’s city rivals AC Milan.

The 23-year-old is the son of legendary former Milan captain Paolo Maldini. He is the third generation of his family to play for the Rossoneri.

But on the other hand, moves between Inter and Milan are hardly unheard of.

Moreover, on the pitch the move could very well make sense. Maldini is certainly a profile of player who offers something other than what the other forwards in Inter’s squad do.

Fiorentina Rival Inter For Monza’s Daniel Maldini

Meanwhile, Maldini’s form at club level has also seen him become a part of the Italy national team setup.

The former Milan man was part of the Azzurri’s squad during the international break. He was an unused substitute in a Nations League win over Belgium, and came off the bench against France.

And Maldini is attracting a lot more transfer interest than just Inter.

The Corriere notes that Maldini does in fact have a release clause in his contract with Monza.

As Brianzoli CEO Adriano Galliani has made clear, that release clause is not valid during the January transfer window of this season.

However, next summer Maldini will be available for a fee of €12 million for Italian clubs, and for €15 million for clubs outside Italy.

Inter could be ready to try and trigger that clause.

But on the other hand, reports the Corriere reports, Fiorentina also see Maldini as a serious target.