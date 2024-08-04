Fiorentina to make new contact for David de Gea

Serie A side Fiorentina are interested in Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea and are set to make new contact for him.

De Gea hasn’t played a game of professional football in over 12 months after his Manchester United exit and Genoa have also been linked with him.

Alfredo Pedulla has now reported that La Viola very much have their sights on De Gea, who is seen as a goakeeping option. They will have new contact with his entourage tomorrow, with the keeper having two proposals on the table for himself right now.

De Gea is open to playing in the Serie A and he has previously opened up to the possibility of playing for Fiorentina, having done the same for Genoa’s project.

The Rossoblu didn’t seem too keen on signing him because he didn’t fit their model for signings but La Viola seem like a genuine option and seem much more interested.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN