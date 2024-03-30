Fiorentina 1-2 AC Milan: Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Rafael Leao on target as Milan beat La Viola

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (six goals) became the third English player in Milan's history to score more than five goals in a Serie A season, after Mark Hateley (seven in 1984/85 and eight in 1985/86) and Jimmy Greaves (nine in 1961/62) [Getty Images]

Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored for AC Milan in a win at Fiorentina as they continue to chase Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

The England midfielder scored his 10th goal of the season as he got on the end of Rafael Leao's flick and produced a composed finish from close range.

Fiorentina equalised with Alfred Duncan slotting into the bottom corner.

Leao then raced through on goal and finished, with the three goals scored in a six-minute spell.

Second-placed Milan are 11 points behind Inter, who host Empoli on Sunday and have nine games remaining.

Earlier on Saturday third-placed Juventus were beaten 1-0 by Lazio after a stoppage-time winner from Adam Marusic consigned Max Allegri's side to their fourth consecutive league game without victory.

Lazio's victory meant they went above Napoli into seventh place after the defending champions lost 3-0 against Atalanta.