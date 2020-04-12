Fiona Shaw doesn't think James Bond should be played by a woman

Photo credit: Matt Winkelmeyer - Getty Images

Fiona Shaw says James Bond shouldn't be played by a woman, and argues that a woman being cast in a male role - or vice versa - doesn't signify equality.

The actress - who returns as top MI6 boss in hit BBC series Killing Eve - reacted to the suggestion Bond's Daniel Craig could be replaced by a woman by telling the Mail on Sunday: "That is not the point of James Bond.

"He is a person who was born out of a certain era. I don't think equality means that everybody plays everything all the time."

The star added that if producers wanted to explore a female Bond, they should "make another thing called Jane Bond rather than simply recast James".

Shaw did agree that cross-gender casting can be a good thing, adding: "Sometimes it throws an interesting light on something to have its opposite take centre stage - but not always. It all depends where the culture is."

Earlier this year, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli stated that "Bond can be of any colour, but he is male".

"I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters," she continued to Variety. "I'm not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.”

Killing Eve and Fleabag writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge was also enlisted by Daniel Craig to "help out" with the script for the 25th Bond film No Time To Die. Its release date has been pushed back in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.



Meanwhile, Killing Eve returns for season 3 on BBC1 tomorrow night (Monday, April 13). The new series will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from Monday at 6am.

