Fiona Bruce stepping back from Refuge charity role after Stanley Johnson remarks on Question Time

Dominique Hines
·2 min read
Fiona Bruce on the set of Question Time (PA Media)
Fiona Bruce on the set of Question Time (PA Media)

BBC Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce said she will step back from her role as an ambassador for the charity Refuge following claims she had trivialised domestic violence during a discussion about Stanley Johnson on last Thursday’s show.

On Friday the BBC defended Bruce in a statement amid the accusations in a statement which said: “Domestic abuse is abhorrent, and we would never wish to suggest otherwise.

“When serious allegations are made on air against people or organisations, it is the job of BBC presenters to ensure that the context of those allegations – and any right of reply from the person or organisation – is given to the audience, and this is what Fiona Bruce was doing last night.

“She was not expressing any personal opinion about the situation.”

The presenter had faced backlash after stepping in when Johnson was described as a “wife-beater” on last week’s Question Time.

Journalist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown, who was on the panel, had pointed out 82-year-old Johnson’s alleged history of violence as “on the record”.

Bruce interrupted, telling Ms Alibhai-Brown and viewers: “I’m not disputing what you’re saying.

"But just so everyone knows what this is referring to, Stanley Johnson’s wife spoke to a journalist, Tom Bower, and she said that Stanley Johnson had broken her nose and that she’d ended up in hospital as a result.

“Stanley Johnson has not commented publicly on that. Friends of his have said it did happen but it was a one-off.”

The presenter received swift pushback from many on social media, along with Labour MP Kate Osborne and chief executive of Women’s Aid Farah Nazeer.

They accused her of whitewashing and downplaying the issue.

Following the episode, Nazeer said: “At Women’s Aid we were shocked last night to see the Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce state, in response to a comment that Stanley Johnson was a ‘wife-beater’, that ‘friends of his said it did happen, it was a one off.

“This comment was unnecessary and irresponsible.

"We know at Women’s Aid that domestic abuse is rarely, if ever, a ’one-off’, with the vast majority of abuse being a pattern of behaviour that includes different forms of abuse…

"Even if abuse is an isolated event, it would have still been domestic abuse, and this should never be minimised.”

More to follow

Latest Stories

  • Father bludgeons sex offender to death with moose antler

    A father used a moose antler and shovel to fatally bludgeon a sex offender he believed had been stalking his daughter.

  • Indigenous group calls for apology, Vancouver hotel says employee followed protocol

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres has called for a public apology after an employee at a Vancouver hotel denied an Indigenous man access to a washroom, which they say resulted him losing control of his bladder in front of onlookers. The General Manager of the Hyatt Regency Hotel says it conducted an internal investigation after the association reported an incident last month. Patrick Gosselin says it determined the employee was following protocol to close restroom

  • 2 London, Ont., officers shot during day-long standoff with armed man, another man killed

    A 15-hour standoff with a barricaded man in London Ont., on Saturday culminated in two police officers being shot, a man being arrested, and a neighbourhood reeling from a tense all-day ordeal. Here's what we know so far: Two London police officers were shot at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. They were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Their conditions are not known. Adrian Neil Campbell, 42, has been charged with second degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

  • Anthony Fauci Grills Elon Musk's 'Craziness' For Call To Prosecute Him

    "Prosecute me for what?" asked Fauci, who has previously referred to the Twitter CEO's attacks as "merely a distraction."

  • Marriott releases details of woman’s accusation against former NFL star Michael Irvin

    Marriott provided its own account of what happened during an encounter between Hall of Famer Michael Irvin and a hotel female employee last month.

  • Murder Suspect Bolts Out of Courthouse in Oregon

    A murder suspect fled the Washington County Courthouse in Hillsboro, Oregon, during his pre-trial on February 27, footage recently released by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office shows.28-year-old Edi Villalobos bolted out of the courtroom at approximately 11am, after one of the two sheriff’s deputies assigned to guard him removed his restraints during a court break, police said. The deputies chased Villalobos out of the courtroom, but he was not found for more than two hours.According to police, Villalobos faced several charges, including murder in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, elude, two counts of burglary in the first degree, reckless driving, and reckless endangering.Several deputies and officers from the Hillsboro Police Department and the Forest Grove Police Department searched for Villalobos with the help of canines and drones, police said.Villalobos was located hiding underneath a blanket in a closet in a nearby unoccupied apartment following a tip from a resident in the area. According to police, Villalobos was taken into custody without incident and transferred back to the Washington County Jail.Police said that on March 9, Villalobos was indicted on two counts of burglary in the first degree and one count of escape in the second degree.Villalobos’ trial, which was scheduled for this week, has been canceled and will be rescheduled later. Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon via Storyful

  • Mexico kidnapping: A twisted moral code explains cartel's apology

    Mexico's gangs adopt a warped code of ethics - and the kidnap of Americans broke the rules.

  • Millard, Smich murder appeals reopen wounds for victim's family, 10 years later

    TORONTO — It's been more than 10 years since Linda Babcock's daughter was murdered, a decade's worth of milestones and memories she says were stolen by the men who killed her child. When Dellen Millard and Mark Smich make their appeals before Ontario's highest court starting Monday, they will be entitled to reduced sentences for their multiple murder convictions – cutting 50 years and 25 years off their respective parole ineligibility periods. Babcock says when that happens, she’ll feel like jus

  • Montreal man with disability speaks out after downtown Metro station assault

    Montreal comedian Alexandre Vallerand says he was trying to go home after seeing a film at a festival on March 3 when he was attacked at Berri-UQAM Metro station. Vallerand, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, was trying to get on an elevator he says was blocked by a group of people for 15 minutes. Disheartened, he tried to push past the group and accidentally ran over someone's foot. That's when he says he was punched in the side of the head and had his headphones stolen. "Someone hit

  • Nicaragua proposes suspending Vatican ties after comments

    Nicaragua ’s government said Sunday it has proposed suspending relations with the Vatican days after Pope Francis reportedly compared President Daniel Ortega’s administration to a communist or Nazi dictatorship amid a crackdown on the Catholic Church in the Central American country. Relations between the church and the Nicaraguan government have been deteriorating since 2018, when authorities violently repressed antigovernment protests. Ortega branded Catholic figures he saw as sympathetic to the opposition as “terrorists” who had backed efforts to overthrow him.

  • Woman reveals alleged domestic abuse and sexual violence by police officer ex-husband after David Carrick arrest

    For 19 months, since she first reported the abuse, she says his employer West Yorkshire Police has refused to investigate her allegations of domestic abuse. "West Yorkshire Police is absolutely committed to tackling violence against women and girls and to robustly investigating all allegations of sexual violence and domestic abuse."

  • ‘The worst thing ever.’ Mother of missing KC teen awaits autopsy of body found Friday

    The mother of 13-year-old Jayden Robker, who’s been missing from his Kansas City home for over a month, said police believe her son was found dead Friday in Gladstone.

  • Equality and diversity 'take precedence over religious belief', NHS trust says

    An NHS chief executive warned that “equality and diversity takes precedence over religious beliefs” after a patient complained about a Catholic chaplain discussing same-sex relationships.

  • 'River in the sky' forces thousands to evacuate as floods hit California, leaving 2 dead

    The atmospheric river over California has forced thousands to flee their home, but another is set to cause more disruption and danger.

  • ‘I was a millennial priest - and discovered the dark side of the CofE’

    What made you become a priest?’ I’ve been asked this many times by many people. In pubs, in the street, at dinner parties. Over the years I’ve realised it’s several questions, depending on where the questioner puts their emphasis.

  • Children as young as seven might be ‘mixed berry gender fluid muffins’, Welsh teachers told

    Children as young as seven might be a “mixed berry gender fluid muffin”, teachers have been told in a sex education resource promoted by the Welsh Government.

  • Yukon RCMP investigate double homicide in Mayo

    Yukon RCMP said they are investigating a double homicide after two men were shot in the community of Mayo, approximately 400 kilometres from Whitehorse, on Saturday morning. Police told reporters at a news conference on Sunday they believe Ben Symington, 35, and Michael Bennett, 22, were shot shortly after 5 a.m. on March 11 on Na-Cho Nyäk Dun First Nation's territory. "The families of Mr. Symington and Mr. Bennett have been notified of their deaths by police," Yukon RCMP Insp. Lindsay Ellis sai

  • Jehovah's Witnesses shocked by Hamburg attack, thank police

    The Jehovah’s Witnesses expressed shock Saturday over the deadly shooting at one of the group's halls in Hamburg, Germany, but thanked German authorities for preventing more bloodshed through their swift intervention during the attack. A gunman shot dead six members of the Hamburg congregation and wounded eight others, including a woman who lost her unborn child, before killing himself late Thursday. The shooting drew widespread condemnation and calls for a tightening of Germany's firearms laws.

  • Chicago firefighter's 2 kids die after fire claims wife, son

    A Chicago firefighter’s two remaining children have died days after a fire at the family’s Northwest Side home also fatally injured his wife and 7-year-old son, authorities said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office said firefighter Walter Stewart's 2-year-old son, Emory Day-Stewart, and his 9-year-old daughter, Autumn Day-Stewart, died Saturday and Friday, respectively, from injuries related to smoke inhalation, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Stewart's wife, Summer Day-Stewart, 36, died Thursday, and their son, Ezra Stewart, 7, died Wednesday.

  • 3rd teen arrested, charged for making online threat against Mississauga school

    A third teenager has been arrested and charged after making an online threat against a Peel region high school. In a news release Saturday, Peel police said a 15-year-old boy from Mississauga was charged Friday with uttering threats and mischief to property concerning online threats he allegedly made against Lincoln Alexander Secondary School. The boy has since been released with conditions and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date, police said. Police said the boy was