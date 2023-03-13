Fiona Bruce to step back from Refuge after 'storm' over Stanley Johnson remark on Question Time

Paul Glynn - Entertainment reporter
·4 min read
Fiona Bruce
Fiona Bruce presents Question Time and the Antiques Roadshow

BBC Question Time host Fiona Bruce says she will step back from her role as an ambassador for the domestic violence charity Refuge, following a comment she made on air about Stanley Johnson.

Bruce has been accused of trivialising domestic violence during a discussion about Johnson on last week's show.

In a statement, Bruce said she will be leaving her role "with real sadness".

She added that her words has been "mischaracterised" in a "social media storm".

The presenter faced a criticism after stepping in when Johnson, the father of former Prime Minister Boris, was described as a "wife-beater" on last Thursday's episode of Question Time.

Bruce interjected, telling viewers: "Just so everyone knows what this is referring to, Stanley Johnson's [ex] wife spoke to a journalist, Tom Bower, and she said that Stanley Johnson had broken her nose and that she'd ended up in hospital as a result.

"Stanley Johnson has not commented publicly on that. Friends of his have said it did happen, it was a one-off."

Her comments were criticised by the charity Women's Aid, who called them "unnecessary and irresponsible".

"We know at Women's Aid that domestic abuse is rarely, if ever, a 'one-off', with the vast majority of abuse being a pattern of behaviour," said chief executive Farah Nazeer.

"Even if abuse is an isolated event, it would have still been domestic abuse, and this should never be minimised."

Stanley Johnson's ex-wife, the late artist Charlotte Wahl, previously told Boris Johnson's biographer Bower, that her former husband "hit me many times, over many years".

'The right thing to do'

Announcing her decision on Monday, Bruce said: "Last week on Question Time, I was required to legally contextualise a question about Stanley Johnson.

"Those words have been taken as an expression of my own opinions which they are absolutely not, and as a minimising of domestic abuse, which I would never do.

"I have been a passionate advocate and campaigner for all survivors of domestic abuse, and have used my privileged position as a woman in the public eye to bring this issue to the fore, notably in my work for over 25 years with Refuge," she continued.

"But following the events of last week, I have faced a social media storm, much of which mischaracterised what I said and took the form of personal abuse directed at me.

"The only people that matter in all this are the survivors, they are my priority. The last thing in the world that I would want is that this issue in any way creates a distraction from Refuge's critical work on their behalf, and therefore I think the right thing to do is to step back from my role with Refuge," she confirmed.

Bruce added it had been "a hard decision for me as I feel so strongly about promoting their work and advancing awareness of this issue", saying she "will continue to be an active supporter, albeit from the sidelines for now."

'Minimised the seriousness of domestic abuse'

Refuge released its own statement on Monday, confirming it had "accepted Fiona's offer" to stand down.

"Over the weekend we have been listening to, and heard, survivors of domestic abuse who have told us how devastating this has been for them," it said. "While we know the words were not Fiona's own and were words she was legally obliged to read out, this does not lessen their impact and we cannot lose sight of that.

"These words minimised the seriousness of domestic abuse and this has been retraumatising for survivors."

It went on to thank the broadcaster for her "considerable contribution over many years to Refuge and the wider domestic abuse agenda".

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson campaigning with his father, Stanley Johnson
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson campaigning with his father, Stanley Johnson

Last week the BBC backed Bruce, saying she had not been expressing an opinion and had instead been explaining the context of the alleged incident.

"Following comments about an exchange referencing domestic abuse on Question Time, the BBC says domestic abuse is abhorrent, and we would never wish to suggest otherwise," the corporation said in a statement.

"When serious allegations are made on air against people or organisations, it is the job of BBC presenters to ensure that the context of those allegations - and any right of reply from the person or organisation - is given to the audience, and this is what Fiona Bruce was doing last night," it added.

"She was not expressing any personal opinion about the situation."

Reacting on social media, one person offered: "Tone and wording are important - she didn't have to say 'it was only a one off' and she should apologise."

Another added: "That isn't what happened, if that's what happened she would simply have said 'we should just make the audience aware that these are allegations and that Johnson has not been convicted of any crime'. She accepted it happened but played it down."

