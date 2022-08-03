Do Fintech Select's (CVE:FTEC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Fintech Select (CVE:FTEC). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Fintech Select Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. It is awe-striking that Fintech Select's EPS went from CA$0.0035 to CA$0.023 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. On the revenue front, Fintech Select has done well over the past year, growing revenue by 2.7% to CA$2.7m but EBIT margin figures were less stellar, seeing a decline over the last 12 months. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fintech Select isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of CA$2.8m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Fintech Select Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Fintech Select top brass are certainly in sync, not having sold any shares, over the last year. But the bigger deal is that the Director, Naveed Ul-Hassan, paid CA$84k to buy shares at an average price of CA$0.04. Purchases like this clue us in to the to the faith management has in the business' future.

Does Fintech Select Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Fintech Select's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Most growth-seeking investors will find it hard to ignore that sort of explosive EPS growth. And in fact, it could well signal a fundamental shift in the business economics. If this is the case, then keeping a watch over Fintech Select could be in your best interest. Even so, be aware that Fintech Select is showing 8 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 4 of those make us uncomfortable...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

