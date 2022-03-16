FinTech Platform YouHodler Lists Five New Metaverse Tokens For Staking, Lending, and Trading

YouHodler

Lausanne, Switzerland, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YouHodler, a FinTech platform focused on crypto-backed lending, stablecoin loans, crypto exchange, crypto savings accounts, and crypto trading announced the listing of several new Metaverse tokens on the platform. For all clients on YouHodler, Decentraland (MANA), The SandBox (SAND), Axie Infinity (AXS), Illuvium (ILV) and Gala (GALA) are available immediately.

All coins are available for exchange (buy/sell), trading, lending, and savings account features. For a limited time, YouHodler will feature promotion interest rates of 25% - 30% APR for these new tokens. The promotion will last one month from the launch of these tokens. After that, the interest rates will decrease to 3% APR plus compound.

YouHodler currently features interest rates as high as 12.3% for some stablecoins. YouHodler’s embrace of the Metaverse comes during a pivotal moment in the internet’s evolution, as the world starts to shift from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0 – or simply Web3.





YouHodler Lists Five New Metaverse Tokens

The metaverse is an elastic concept most easily described as a basic evolution of the internet. It’s an online space where people can meet, socialize, shop, and even work using avatars. Unlike a video chat with friends, the metaverse is always there for users to enter and exit at will. The metaverse is not necessarily a new concept but has garnered a lot of attention in recent years, especially with Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg announcing Facebook’s evolution from a social media platform to a metaverse platform.

Since then, other metaverse platforms like Decentraland, SandBox, and more have exploded in user growth, with the price of their native tokens along with it. YouHodler CEO Ilya Volkov states “Web3 and the metaverse represent the next iteration of the internet. At YouHodler, we want to help our clients utilize their crypto in a positive way instead of just buying and holding. Hence, we feel offering new tokens such as these give our clients access to the metaverse’s potential combined with our innovative digital asset tools.”



For those interested in learning more about YouHodler, they can download the YouHodler app for Android, iOS and also use the web app found on YouHodler.com.



About YouHodler



YouHodler FinTech platform is focused on crypto-backed lending with fiat (USD, EUR, CHF, GBP), crypto (BTC) and stablecoin loans (USDT, USDC, TUSD, PAX, PAXG, DAI, HUSD), crypto/fiat, and crypto/crypto conversions, as well as high-yield crypto-saving accounts (crypto-rewards & staking). The platform supports BTC, BCH, BNB, ETH, LTC, XLM, XRP, DASH, HT, REP, and other popular cryptocurrencies and tokens. User's digital assets are safely guarded with Ledger Vault's advanced custody and Fireblocks security options.

YouHodler is an EU and Swiss-based brand with two main offices in Cyprus and Switzerland. To learn more about YouHodler Switzerland visit youhodler-swiss.com

