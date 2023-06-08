Fintech firm CAB Payments eyes £1 billion valuation in London IPO

(Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images)

A London fintech has become the latest firm to announce plans for an initial public offering in fresh signs of a resurgence of activity in the capital’s stock exchange.

Sutton-based CAB Payments Holdings, which provides business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange services, said it was preparing to float shares on the London Stock Exchange’s main market.

It could fetch a valuation of £800 million to over £1 billion, according to an estimate by Mergermarket. CAB did not comment on the firm’s expected market cap.

Bhairav Trivedi, CEO of CAB Payments, said: “I am tremendously excited to take the step of listing CAB Payments’ shares via a premium listing.

“Our intention to list on the London Stock Exchange is a sign of confidence in the high quality offering we provide to our customers in a large and growing market; confidence in our strong financial profile backed by a track record of revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth, as well as cash generation; and confidence in the UK as the home for innovative and growing global businesses.

“Operating as a publicly traded company will help us to continue to pursue our strategy of delivering long-term sustainable growth all cementing our position as a payments and forex partner of choice for blue-chip customers transacting in emerging markets.”

The firm, which organises cross-border payment flows to and from over 150 countries, reported revenue of £109.9 million in 2022 and £41.3m for the three months ended 31 March 2023. It made a pre-tax profit of £43.5 million in 2022.

