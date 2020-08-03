FINRA Approves Corporate Action for Name and Symbol Change - Cannabis Global, Inc. to Proceed in the Cannabis Sector with New Trading Symbol CBGL as of August 3, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTC), dba Cannabis Global Inc., a cannabinoid and hemp extract science forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies, is pleased to inform its investors and the marketplace that its corporate identity change is now complete. FINRA approved the Company's Corporate Action changing its name from MCTC Holdings, Inc. to Cannabis Global, Inc., and a corresponding change of its trading symbol to CBGL. The Company expects the symbol change to be effective August 3, 2020.

"We have come a long way in only one year," commented Arman Tabatabaei, chief executive officer. "During this year we have reorganized the Company, instituted a robust cannabinoid-oriented R&D program, filed six provisional patents on the developed technologies, all while developing a host of consumer and industry products utilizing the inventions. We are very pleased to announce our corporate name change to Cannabis Global, Inc., and the new CBGL trading symbol." .

Cannabis Global plans to continue its focus on hemp extract products based on unique infusion technologies. Over the coming months, the Company expects to launch a series of innovative products in the areas of beverages, foods, and food company functional ingredients. The Company's focus on honey bee hemp infusions and rare cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V) and Cannabinol (CBN), will continue, as will its focus on scientific studies relating to the infusion technologies.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

About Provisional Patent Filings

Under United States patent law, a provisional application is a legal document filed in the United States Patent and Trademark Office, that establishes an early filing date, but does not mature into an issued patent unless the applicant files a regular non-provisional patent application within one year.

Story continues

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc., formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc., is a fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading with the stock symbol CBGL. The Company is an emerging force in the area of cannabinoid sciences and highly bioavailable hemp and cannabis infusion technologies. The Company does not engage in the production, distribution, or sales of any controlled substances, including marijuana. The Company has an actively growing portfolio of intellectual property having filed six patents in the areas of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles. The Company markets its consumer products under the Hemp You Can Feel brand name. Cannabis Global launched its Project Varin early in 2020, to develop new delivery methods for rare cannabinoid Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V) and to develop products based on this cannabinoid.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate," "seek," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

Arman Tabatabaei,

IR@cannabisglobalinc.com

Public Relations:

Tiger Global Management

info@TigerGMP.com

www.TigerGMP.com

SOURCE: Cannabis Global, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/600000/FINRA-Approves-Corporate-Action-for-Name-and-Symbol-Change-Cannabis-Global-Inc-to-Proceed-in-the-Cannabis-Sector-with-New-Trading-Symbol-CBGL-as-of-August-3-2020



