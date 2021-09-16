Finovate Unveils the Winners of the 2021 Finovate Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Finovate is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Finovate Awards , recognizing excellence in fintech across 25 different categories. This marks the third annual Finovate Awards competition, which aims to highlight the stellar work carried out by the companies who are driving fintech innovation forward and the individuals who are bringing new ideas to life.



This year, Finovate had a record number of nominations for the awards. The winning companies and individuals have all proven that they have what it takes to advance standout products, services and overall excellence within their respective fields. While only one company can win, it’s worth recognizing the quality of all the companies who made it to the final stage. A full list of the finalists can be found at the following link: https://informaconnect.com/finovate-industry-awards/awards-categories

Judges for the awards, which included media analysts, board members, bankers, fintech founders and other leaders, were given the arduous task of sifting through a record number of nominations and distilling them down to a single winner in each category.

Without further ado, please find below the winners taking home the prizes in each of their respective categories this year:

Best Alternative Investments Platform: Pipe

Best Back-Office / Core Service Provider: MANTL

Best Consumer Lending Platform: Salary Finance

Best Customer Experience Solution: TMRW by UOB

Best Digital Bank: Oxygen

Best Digital Mortgage Platform: LendingHome

Best Embedded Finance Solution: ApexEdge

Best Enterprise Payments Solution: GoCardless

Best Financial Mobile App: Simplifi by Quicken

Best Fintech Accelerator/Incubator: Financial Solutions Lab

Best Fintech Partnership: T-Mobile and BM Technologies

Best ID Management Solution: IDology

Best Insurtech Solution: FloodFlash

Best Mobile Payments Solution: Simpl

Best RegTech Solution: Featurespace

Best SMB/SME Banking Solution: Ramp

Best Use of AI/ML: Zest AI

Best Wealth Management Solution: Charles Schwab

Excellence in Financial Inclusion: Airtel Money

Excellence in Pandemic Response: Biz2Credit

Excellence in Sustainability: BlocPower

Executive of the Year: Barbara Morgan, FIS

Fintech Woman of the Year: Jo Ann Barefoot

Innovator of the Year: Jon Schlossberg

Top Emerging Tech Company: Synctera

Finovate would like to thank the judges, followers and everyone who took the time to submit a nomination. Congratulations to the winners!

