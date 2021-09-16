Finovate Unveils the Winners of the 2021 Finovate Awards
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Finovate is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Finovate Awards, recognizing excellence in fintech across 25 different categories. This marks the third annual Finovate Awards competition, which aims to highlight the stellar work carried out by the companies who are driving fintech innovation forward and the individuals who are bringing new ideas to life.
This year, Finovate had a record number of nominations for the awards. The winning companies and individuals have all proven that they have what it takes to advance standout products, services and overall excellence within their respective fields. While only one company can win, it’s worth recognizing the quality of all the companies who made it to the final stage. A full list of the finalists can be found at the following link: https://informaconnect.com/finovate-industry-awards/awards-categories
Judges for the awards, which included media analysts, board members, bankers, fintech founders and other leaders, were given the arduous task of sifting through a record number of nominations and distilling them down to a single winner in each category.
Without further ado, please find below the winners taking home the prizes in each of their respective categories this year:
Best Alternative Investments Platform: Pipe
Best Back-Office / Core Service Provider: MANTL
Best Consumer Lending Platform: Salary Finance
Best Customer Experience Solution: TMRW by UOB
Best Digital Bank: Oxygen
Best Digital Mortgage Platform: LendingHome
Best Embedded Finance Solution: ApexEdge
Best Enterprise Payments Solution: GoCardless
Best Financial Mobile App: Simplifi by Quicken
Best Fintech Accelerator/Incubator: Financial Solutions Lab
Best Fintech Partnership: T-Mobile and BM Technologies
Best ID Management Solution: IDology
Best Insurtech Solution: FloodFlash
Best Mobile Payments Solution: Simpl
Best RegTech Solution: Featurespace
Best SMB/SME Banking Solution: Ramp
Best Use of AI/ML: Zest AI
Best Wealth Management Solution: Charles Schwab
Excellence in Financial Inclusion: Airtel Money
Excellence in Pandemic Response: Biz2Credit
Excellence in Sustainability: BlocPower
Executive of the Year: Barbara Morgan, FIS
Fintech Woman of the Year: Jo Ann Barefoot
Innovator of the Year: Jon Schlossberg
Top Emerging Tech Company: Synctera
Finovate would like to thank the judges, followers and everyone who took the time to submit a nomination. Congratulations to the winners!
About Finovate
A subsidiary of Informa Connect, Finovate is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs.
Contact Finovate
Finovate
www.Finovate.com
Info@Finovate.com
Corporate Communications Contact
IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com