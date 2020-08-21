Finnvera Group, Stock Exchange Release 21 August 2020

Finnvera Group’s Half-Year Report 1 January–30 June 2020

The coronavirus pandemic significantly increased demand for Finnvera’s SME financing, export financing decreased from last year – Finnvera’s result showed a loss of EUR 423 million due to credit loss provisions

CEO Pauli Heikkilä:

“The extent of the coronavirus pandemic and its impacts on economy have affected many enterprises in our country, too. In Finland, the first and most concrete effects of the pandemic could be seen in the service sector and tourism and, in international business, in cruise shipping, a sector that is closely linked with Finland’s export trade. Thanks to the extremely positive development in the cruise shipping sector, more than half of the increase in the technology industry order book in the past few years consisted of cruise shipping orders. Even if the sector has always identified a pandemic as one of its risks, the coronavirus crisis has affected the sector in a completely exceptional manner as cruise operations all over the world were suspended with official decisions. The public credit ratings of many shipping companies have declined. Due to these facts and the generally declining outlook in the world economy, it has been necessary for us to make significant provisions for potential future credit losses. Consequently, the Finnvera Group’s result for January–June showed a loss of EUR 423 million.

During the first half of the year, we granted approximately EUR 1.7 billion in export credit guarantees, export guarantees and special guarantees. This was a little over one fifth less than in the corresponding period last year. The coronavirus pandemic has not affected all sectors equally and earlier, planned investment decisions have also been implemented during the first half of the year. The annual volume of export financing is always influenced by the timing of individual major export transactions. Our estimate is that as industrial orders decrease, Finland’s export trade may be facing a long-term slowing down in the autumn, which will also be seen in demand for export financing.

Starting from mid-March, SMEs’ financing needs increased rapidly along with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Finnvera focused its financing activities on guarantees, which enable the bank to grant a working capital loan to the enterprise. With this, we sought to ensure that enterprises get financing as quickly as possible. We adjusted our products and services quickly according to the situation, reduced our prices and recruited temporary agency workers to process the high influx of applications. Demand for financing exceeded our preliminary estimate: in January–June, we granted more than EUR 0.9 billion in domestic loans and guarantees, which is more than during the entire year 2019. At first, financing was applied for by small SMEs but then demand shifted to larger enterprises. Thanks to the authorisation-related legislative amendment, decided by the Finnish parliament, Finnvera has an excellent capability of responding to demand also in the future. It is estimated that the raising of our domestic loan and guarantee financing authorisation to EUR 12 billion will cover demand for financing until 2025.

The total impact of the pandemic remains to be seen. For a provider of financing, it is still essential to assess impacts in the long term.

Profits from previous years have strengthened Finnvera’s financial reserves against potential losses. In line with the goal of self-sustainability set for Finnvera, the income received from the company’s operations must, in the long run, cover the company’s operating expenses and losses. Although the result for 2020 is predicted to show a loss, it is estimated that Finnvera’s cumulative self-sustainability will still be achieved. However, in the future, self-sustainability may be significantly influenced by how the coronavirus crisis develops during the autumn and how long-term its effects are.”

Finnvera Group, business operations and the financial performance

H1/2020 (H1/2019)

Domestic loans and guarantees granted: EUR 926 million (EUR 430 million), change 115%

Export credit guarantees and special guarantees granted: EUR 1,747 million (EUR 2,259 million), change -23%

Export credits granted: EUR 402 million (EUR 132 million), change 205% The credit risk for Finnish Export Credit Ltd’s export credits is covered by the parent company Finnvera plc’s export credit guarantee The fluctuation in the amount of export credit guarantees and export credits is influenced by the timing of individual major export transactions



30 June 2020 (31 December 2019)

Exposure, drawn domestic loans and guarantees: EUR 2,373 million (EUR 1,928 million), change 23%

Exposure, export credit guarantees and special guarantees, incl. SME and midcap export credit guarantees and export guarantees: EUR 24,633 million (EUR 25,489 million), change -3% Of this, Large Corporates’ cruise shipping exposure EUR 12,792 million (EUR 13,786 million) Drawn exposure: EUR 11,431 million (EUR 11,443 million), change 0%, of which Large Corporates’ cruise shipping exposure EUR 3,487 million (EUR 3,669 million) Undrawn exposure EUR 9,162 million (EUR 9,486 million) and binding offers EUR 4,041 million (EUR 4,560 million), total change -6%, of which Large Corporates’ cruise shipping exposure in total EUR 9,304 million (EUR 10,117 million)

Exposure, export credits drawn: EUR 7,290 million (EUR 7,229 million), change 0%

Finnvera Group, H1/2020 and 30 June 2020 Result

H1/2020

-423 MEUR

H1/2019: 72 MEUR

change -685% Balance sheet total

30 June 2020

EUR 13.0 bn

31 Dec 2019: EUR 12.7 bn

change 2% Average number of

employees

H1/2020

360

H1/2019: 363

change -1% Non-restricted equity and

the State Guarantee Fund

30 June 2020

EUR 1.5 bn

31 Dec 2019: EUR 1.9 bn

change -22% Expense-income ratio

H1/2020

29.1%

H1/2019: 25.4%

change 3.7 pp Expected credit losses

30 June 2020

719 MEUR

31 Dec 2019: 242 MEUR

change 197% Net promoter score index

H1/2020

50

H1/2019: 64

change -22% Equity ratio

30 June 2020

8.1%

31 Dec 2019: 11.6%

change -3.5 pp

Due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic the Group’s result for January–June showed a loss of EUR 423 million, whereas the result for the corresponding period last year showed a profit of EUR 72 million. The loss was caused by the significant credit loss provisions in export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations, made as a result of the pandemic. Expected credit losses increased by EUR 477 million (a decrease of EUR 5 million). Realised credit losses totalled EUR 17 million (EUR 14 million), showing a year-on-year increase of 19 per cent.

