Finnish winger has tattoo combining his two loves – Wayne Rooney and fishing

Finland’s Topi Keskinen sports a tattoo he designed himself featuring Wayne Rooney fishing - PA/Bradley Collyer

Finland winger Topi Keskinen’s two loves are Wayne Rooney and fishing and so passionate is he about them that he has combined the two in a tattoo.

Keskinen, who plays for Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen, has a self-designed image of the former England captain holding a fishing rod etched on to his forearm.

The 21-year-old, whose mother is an Everton fan, is dreaming of one day being able to meet his hero.

“My mum, she’s an Everton fan and Rooney played there,” he said ahead of Finland’s Uefa Nations League match with England in Helsinki on Sunday. “And then he made a move to Man United and I started watching Man United games.”

“He was like an idol to me. I was watching his highlights in every game that he played in his career, so he’s my favourite player in my life.

“So I tattooed him with fishing, because I like fishing also.

“It’s my two favourite things combined in one tattoo.”

Keskinen became a Manchester United fan because of Wayne Rooney - Getty Images/Tom Purslow

Keskinen has been a key player for Aberdeen during their seven-match winning start to the season following his summer move from HJK Helsinki.

And his eyes will have lit up watching England’s defensive display in their 2-1 Uefa Nations League defeat by Greece on Thursday.

He thinks his side will be able to create chances against Lee Carsley’s men and knows they will have to take them.

“We’re going to get some chances in the game,” he said. “We just have to make some right decisions and be lethal.

“Of course they conceded a couple of goals and two goals offside. Of course we can score from them.

“We’re going to get some chances because they didn’t defend that well when that came.”

Keskinen takes on Trent Alexander-Arnold during England’s 2-0 win over Finland at Wembley last month - Getty Images/Nigel French

Keskinen was in the Finland side that lost 2-0 to England at Wembley in September thanks to two Karry Kane strikes, but the winger believes that better possession and the backing of the Helsinki crowd can work in the hosts’ favour.

“There’s some quality in that team, so it’s not easy,” he said. “When we get the chance, we have to do well.

“We can hurt them and we have the home support. I think it’s going to be a little different game than the first one.

“Hopefully, we keep the ball more, and if we play against a big country we have to score from the chance.

“We’re not going to get them that much, so we have to believe in ourselves.”

Finland lie bottom of Uefa Nations League B Group 2 but a win would move them three points behind second-placed England.