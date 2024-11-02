Finnish players put on a show as Panthers beat Stars 6-4 in Finland

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Florida captain Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists in his return to his hometown, Sam Reinhart scored twice and the Panthers beat the Dallas Stars 6-4 on Friday night.

Finnish players put on a show. Barkov had four points, Anton Lundell had a goal, and Niko Mikkola had an assist for Florida, while Esa Lindell had a goal and an assist for the Stars. All seven Finns on the rosters started the game.

Aaron Ekblad had three assists for Florida, which won its fourth straight. Evan Rodrigues and Mackie Samoskevich also scored for the Panthers, who got 32 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky.

Tyler Seguin, Mavrik Bourque and Jamie Benn scored for the Stars. Matt Duchene and Ilya Lyubushkin each had two assists, and Jake Oettinger stopped 22 shots.

RANGERS 2, SENATORS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere scored, Igor Shesterkin stopped 40 shots and New York beat Ottawa.

Panarin scored his team-best seventh goal 3:03 into the game, beating Senators goalie Linus Ullmark with a low shot. Alexis Lafreniere made it 2-0 on the power play at 2:56 of the third with his fifth goal.

Shesterkin kept the Senators at bay until Adam Gaudette scored with 7:32 remaining in the third. Gaudette one-timed a cross-ice pass from Brady Tkachuk for his fifth goal of the season.

Shesterkin improved to 5-2-1 as the Rangers rebounded from Tuesday’s 5-3 loss at Washington, which was only New York’s second regulation loss this season.

Ullmark made 16 saves for the Senators.

JETS 6, BLUE JACKETS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers scored three goals for his fifth career hat trick and Winnipeg beat Columbus to stay perfect on the road.

Mason Appleton and Gabriel Vilardi also scored, Josh Morrissey had a power-play goal and an assist, and Ehlers added an assist for Winnipeg, which has won 10 of its first 11 games. Eric Comrie had 20 saves as the Jets improved to 6-0-0 on the road for the best such start in franchise history.

Sean Kuraly scored and Sean Monahan had a power-play goal for the Blue Jackets. Elvis Merzlikins made 37 saves.

ISLANDERS 4, SABRES 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Maxim Tsyplakov each had a goal and an assist, helping New York beat Buffalo.

The Islanders snapped a three-game losing streak. Kyle Palmieri and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored, and Ilya Sorokin made 32 saves.

Dylan Cozens, Jason Zucker and Owen Power scored for the Sabres. Devon Levi stopped 32 shots.

Cozens got his first goal of the season 9:03 into the game, but Horvat answered with a breakaway goal 40 seconds later.

Tsyplakov put the Islanders in front on a terrific move 5:25 into the second, and Palmieri made it 3-1 with a power-play goal at 12:20.

Zucker rallied the Sabres with his third goal 5:27 into the third after missing a penalty shot.

Pageau made it 4-2 8:08 into the third, and Power scored with 1:01 remaining as Buffalo attempted a late comeback.

WILD 5, LIGHTNING 3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and an assist, Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves and Minnesota beat Tampa Bay.

Joel Eriksson Ek, Matt Boldy and Brock Faber also scored for the Wild, who have won six of their last seven.

Brayden Point, Jake Guentzel and Nick Paul scored for the Lightning, who snapped a four-game win streak. Victor Hedman had two assists and Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 17 saves.

With the score tied 2-2 in the third period, the puck bounced off Kaprizov and into the net after Marco Rossi threw a point shot into the crease with 5:23 remaining.

Boldy pushed the lead to 4-2 with an empty-netter 2:20 later, before Paul got the Lightning back within one with 2:26 to go. Kaprizov sealed the win with an empty-netter with 29 seconds remaining, giving him a team-leading 21 points on the season.

FLAMES 3, DEVILS 0

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Blake Coleman scored twice and Dan Vladar stopped 22 shots for his third career shutout as Calgary beat New Jersey to snap a four-game losing streak.

Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for Calgary.

Jacob Markstrom finished with 29 saves for the Devils, who were shut out for the first time this season after totaling 12 goals in winning their previous two games.

The game was scoreless until Coleman scored on a deflection with 5:34 remaining. Huberdeau doubled the lead 28 seconds later, and Coleman added an empty-netter with 3:15 to go.

Vladar’s best stop came off Jack Hughes on a second period breakaway.

