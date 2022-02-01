The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved a supplement to the Finnish language Demerger Prospectus prepared for the demerger of Evli Bank Plc

Evli Pankki Oyj
·4 min read

EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE FEBRUARY 1, 2022 AT 6.20 PM (EET)

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA OR SINGAPORE, NEW ZEALAND, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD VIOLATE APPLICABLE LAWS OR RULES OR WOULD REQUIRE ADDITIONAL DOCUMENTS TO BE COMPLETED OR REGISTERED OR REQUIRE ANY MEASURE TO BE UNDERTAKEN IN ADDITION TO THE REQUIREMENTS UNDER FINNISH LAW. SEE “IMPORTANT NOTICE” BELOW.

THE FINNISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED A SUPPLEMENT TO THE FINNISH LANGUAGE DEMERGER PROSPECTUS PREPARED FOR THE DEMERGER OF EVLI BANK PLC

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today on February 1, 2022, approved a supplement to the Finnish language demerger and listing prospectus of Evli Bank Plc (“Evli”) concerning the demerger and applying for Evli Plc’s class B shares to be listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (the “Demerger Prospectus”).

The supplement to the Demerger Prospectus relates to the information published ub financial statements bulletin published by Evli on January 25, 2022 relating to Evli’s main owners proposal to decide in the the Annual General Meeting in the spring that the Board of Directors of Evli Plc be strengthened by one member, so that the size of the Board for 2022 would be six members and the proposal that Antti Kuljukka is to be appointed as a new member of the Board of Directors.

The supplement to the Demerger Prospectus will be available on or about February 1, 2022 online at Evli’s webpage at www.evli.com/generalmeeting.

EVLI BANK PLC

Board of Directors


Further information:

Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com


Evli Bank Plc

Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, incentive plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is ranked as the best* and most used** institutional asset manager in Finland. Evli also has Finland's best expertise in responsible investment.***

Evli has a total of EUR 17.5 billion in client assets under management (net 12/2021). Evli Group's equity capital totals EUR 118.1 million and its BIS capital adequacy ratio is 15.4 percent (December 31, 2021). The company has around 290 employees. Evli Bank Plc’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland **Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 ***SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services Finland 2021

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, main media, www.evli.com

Important Notice

This release is not an offer of shares in the United States and it is not intended for distribution in or into the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be prohibited by applicable law. Evli Plc’s shares have not been and will not be been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered, sold or delivered within or into the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption of, or in a transaction not subject to, the Securities Act.

This release does neither constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities by Evli in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This release must not be forwarded, distributed or sent, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction where the distribution of this release would breach any applicable law or regulation or would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. Failure to comply with the foregoing limitation may result in a violation of the U.S. Securities Act or other applicable securities laws. This release is not the Demerger Prospectus. Investors are directed to consult the Demerger Prospectus for more comprehensive information on Evli’s demerger as well ase Evli Plc and its shares.

This release includes “forward-looking statements” that are based on present plans, estimates, projections and expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on certain expectations and assumptions, which, even though they seem to be reasonable at present, may turn out to be incorrect. Shareholders should not rely on these forward-looking statements. Neither Evli nor any of its respective affiliates, advisors or representatives or any other person undertakes any obligation to review or confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Attachement:

  • Supplement to the Demerger Prospectus (in Finnish)


