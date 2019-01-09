Finnish coach meets newborn son after winning world junior gold

Head coach Jussi Ahokas of Team Finland looks on during action at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship in Montreal. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Coaching a squad to victory at the IIHF World Junior Championship has to be a pretty rewarding feeling. Is it as good as seeing your newborn son for the first time, though?

It’s true that most of the world can’t answer that question, but Jussi Ahokas, the head coach of Finland’s under-20 squad, is able to.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A couple days after his team knocked off the United States with a late third period goal in the gold medal game of the world juniors, the 38-year-old returned home on Monday to met his child that was born during the tournament.

Thankfully, for all of those hoping to say ‘aaaawwwww’ today, the moment at the airport was caught on camera.

Team Finland returned home today and coach Jussi Ahokas met his son (was born during FIN-CAN game) for the first time at the airport… and all of this was on live TV. Preeeeeetty great moment. 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/lYXsi6jgMT — Ville Lampinen (@VilleLampinen) January 7, 2019





With his team taking on Canada in the quarterfinals on Thursday and his wife close to giving birth on the other side of the world, it’s tough to imagine what Ahokas was going through.

“You just have to do your job first and concentrate on the situation that was happening,” Ahokas said to Gemma Karstens-Smith of the Canadian Press following the 2-1 overtime win over the tourney’s hosts. “But it was, of course, a big night for our family.”

Ahokas is also the father of two little girls.

Story continues

As of Tuesday evening, it doesn’t sound like Ahokas and his wife have a name for the newest member of the family. However, with Finland bringing the tournament’s trophy back with them, they know where he’ll be baptized.

Finnish coach Jussi Ahokas doesn’t have a name for his new born boy, but does have a use for the #WorldJuniors trophy: "That’s a pretty good bowl for the baby’s (baptism)." — Dhiren Mahiban (@dcmahiban) January 6, 2019





Yup. It’s probably safe to say that this kid is destined for greatness.

More hockey coverage on Yahoo Sports

