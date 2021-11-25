Finning Provides a Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning” or the “Company” or “we”, “our” or “us”) provides an update on temporary leadership changes.



Today we advise that Kevin Parkes, President, Finning Canada, is taking a temporary leave of absence to deal with a recent cancer diagnosis and treatment. Fortunately, due to an early diagnosis and prompt treatment, we expect to welcome Kevin back in the first half of next year. In his absence, David Primrose will serve as interim President, Finning Canada.

Mr. Primrose is well-positioned to lead the Canadian operations during this time, having recently rejoined the Finning International team after leading the UK and Ireland operations for the past three years. David previously held a variety of key operational roles within Finning Canada including EVP Core Industries and EVP Mining as well as interim CHRO for Finning International. We appreciate his leadership in Canada while Kevin takes the time needed to recover.

“We all wish Kevin a speedy recovery,” said Scott Thomson, Finning President and CEO, “In the meantime, Finning has a very strong and capable leadership team to continue executing our strategy and run day-to-day operations in Canada."

Finning International is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for nearly 90 years. Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

