Finnair will be closer to normal business environment in H2, says CEO

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Finnair Airbus A320 aircraft prepares to take off from Manchester Airport in Manchester

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland's national carrier Finnair will be emerging from the pandemic slump and closer to normal business environment in the second half of this year, its Chief Executive Topi Manner said on Friday.

The recovery of Asian traffic is particularly important for the Nordic airline which is maintaining a strategy of offering connections to Asia from Europe via its hub in Helsinki despite a recent travel slump caused by widespread border restrictions.

"We are optimistic about summer," Manner told Reuters in an interview, adding the airline expects countries like Japan and South Korea to lift their travel restrictions toward the Northern hemisphere summer.

He was speaking after the airline announced a 200 million euro investment in a product overhaul including a new premium economy service and a redesigned business cabin.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen, Editing by Tim Hepher)