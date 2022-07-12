Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk to Write, Direct and Star in Horror Comedy ‘Hell of a Summer’ for 30West

“Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk, who co-stars with Wolfhard in both “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “When You Finish Saving the World,” will together write, direct and star in a horror comedy film called “Hell of a Summer” that’s set at 30West.

In addition to making their feature directorial debut on the project, Wolfhard and Bryk will also star alongside “The White Lotus” actor Fred Hechinger in the film. “Hell of a Summer” is based on Wolfhard and Bryk’s original script, and the film is expected to begin principal photography in Ontario, Canada later this month.

Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Aggregate Films’ Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan and Parts and Labor’s Jay Van Hoy will produce the film, as will Hechinger.

30WEST is fully financing, executive producing the film and co-representing the worldwide rights alongside CAA Media Finance.

“I am so excited to be co-directing my first feature film. I get the chance to work with an incredible cast and crew, and to work with a company like 30WEST and Aggregate is a real dream,” Wolfhard said in a statement.

Wolfhard previously directed the short film “Night Shifts” in 2020, which won the Silver Audience Award for Best Canadian Short at the Fantasia Film Festival. On screen, he recently starred in Season 4 of “Stranger Things,” in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and Jesse Eisenberg’s A24 dramedy “When You Finish Saving the World.” He also will lend his voice to Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion animated musical “Pinocchio” for Netflix and he completed production on the A24 fantasy epic film “The Legend of Ochi,” opposite Willem Dafoe, which is in post-production.

Bryk is an actor and producer who appeared alongside Wolfhard in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and currently in “When You Finish Saving the World.”

Hechinger can next be seen in Scott Cooper’s “The Pale Blue Eye” starring Christian Bale for Netflix, “Butcher’s Crossing” with Nicolas Cage, and J.C. Chandor’s “Kraven the Hunter” alongside Russell Crowe and Ariana DeBose. His film credits include Joe Wright’s “The Woman in the Window” for Netflix, Paul Greengrass’ “News of the World” for Universal Pictures and Bo Burnham’s “Eighth Grade” for A24. His television credits include the HBO series “The White Lotus” and “Pam & Tommy” for Hulu.

30West’s upcoming slate of projects includes Cooper Raiff’s “The Trashers” starring David Harbour, Marc Webb’s thriller “Day Drinker” and the forthcoming remake of “The Crow” starring Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs. They’re also behind the Cannes winner “Triangle of Sadness” and another Cannes title “The Silent Twins.”

Wolfhard is represented by CAA, Velocity Entertainment Partners (VEP), Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein, and Jill Fritzo PR. Hechinger is represented by A3 Artists Agency, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Ryan LeVine. Bryk is represented by Innovative Artists, Oscars Abrams Zimel & Associates (OAZ), and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman, Entertainment Law.