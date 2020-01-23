Finn Russell sent home by Scotland ahead of Six Nations after ‘breach of discipline’

Scotland talisman Finn Russell has been sent home from their Six Nations training camp for a ‘breach of discipline’.

The Racing 92 stand-off will not play in Scotland’s opener against Ireland on 1 February and his involvement in the rest of the tournament appears in doubt.

A Scotland team spokesperson said on the Scottish Rugby Twitter account: “Stand-off Finn Russell will play no further part in preparations for Scotland’s Six Nations opener against Ireland, having been disciplined for a breach of team protocol during the week’s camp in Edinburgh. He has returned to his club.”

It’s understood the 27-year-old failed to show up for Monday’s training following a late-night drinking session.

Russell also allegedly turned down an offer to stay in camp and help Gregor Townsend’s men prepare for next Saturday’s Aviva Stadium clash.

The 27-year-old arrived in Edinburgh last Sunday after travelling north from London, where he had been in action for Racing 92 against Saracens, and spent the evening drinking in the Dark Blues’ team hotel.

Russell is one international appearance away from his 50th cap.

He played under Townsend for Glasgow Warriors before the latter left Warriors to become Scotland head coach in 2017.

PA