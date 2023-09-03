Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips fire New Zealand to T20 cruise against England

Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

After their two walkovers against New Zealand, England got to feel the other side of a thumping in their third Twenty20 of the series at Edgbaston.

Sparky batting by Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips reinvigorated the Kiwi cause as New Zealand posted a total of 202 for five; England, the great chasers, stumbled at the first fence and never got back up. Having wasted the power play to the tune of 25 for one, they were 67 for four at the halfway point and, for all their famed batting depth, never looked like recovering.

For New Zealand it was a satisfying bounce back into a series that seemed to have caught them cold. Even after Tim Southee won his first toss of the series, Allen’s attempts to hand-crank New Zealand’s batting, which had misfired so far in this series, had the effortful look of someone working over a Model T: big heaves and some painful swinging from the shoulder. Runs came at a stutter, and things looked as out-of-tune as ever when Devon Conway turned too slowly to make a third run, and Moeen Ali’s fine throw caught him out of his crease.

Allen survived his own run-out scare, not to mention a skied catch to Will Jacks, who covered a heroic distance from deep midwicket and got outstretched hands to the ball only to drop it within touching distance of Chris Jordan, who had made his own run from long leg. But as a big six off Adil Rashid proved, Allen was simply going to keep hitting til something came off.

And this time it did. After Tim Seifert was stumped off Liam Livingstone, the engine of New Zealand’s batting finally began to purr. Phillips looked confident from the off, unleashing a mighty pull off Livingstone, and the pair went on to add 88 in 46 balls in increasingly stylish fashion.

Jos Buttler’s attempt to throw a wrench, bringing Rashid back on in the 15th over, was met with three consecutive sixes from Allen: the first in the direction of Kidderminster, the second towards Coventry, and the third back over his head was en route to Worcester before the pavilion got in the way.

Phillips kept things motoring after Allen was bowled by Luke Wood, and had 69 off 34 when Gus Atkinson reinforced his usefulness at the death, removing him with a perfect yorker and skimming Daryl Mitchell’s glove four balls later.

Kyle Jamieson is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of Will Jacks. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Southee had replaced Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne with Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry, a decision that paid off as England’s top order struggled to get either man off the square. Jacks was out in Jamieson’s first over, attempting a massive hit and merely slicing to cover; his 11 off eight represents a downward trend in these games so far, following previous scores of 22 and 19. Dawid Malan scored two runs from an innings that lasted 11 balls but felt far longer. By the time Jonny Bairstow was out slog-sweeping England were 30 for three and six overs down.

Harry Brook’s first failure in the series could not have been worse timed. Ish Sodhi had already been denied two lbw decisions by DRS when Brook, eight off eight, reverse swept the very next delivery to mid-on.

Buttler attempted to muster some meaningful resistance alongside Moeen, but the latter had just hit a six and a four off Southee when his captain skied the next off Mitchell Santner and was gone for 40. Amid the inevitable holings-out, Jamieson and Sohdi took three wickets apiece.

This was Edgbaston’s first attempt at a carbon-neutral match: no single-use plastics, free shuttle buses, increased use of renewable energy. Perhaps England were doing their bit by encouraging people to switch off their TVs. They can claim a sustainable outcome too: defeat here keeps the series alive for Tuesday’s game at Trent Bridge.