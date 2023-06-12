Finlay Robertson relishing playing for Tony Docherty after extending Dundee stay

Finlay Robertson looks forward to working under Tony Docherty after signing a new two-year deal at Dundee.

The 20-year-old midfielder came through the ranks at the Tayside club and made his debut at 16 against St Mirren on the last day of the 2018-19 season.

Robertson had a loan spell at Cove Rangers before returning to Dundee in January 2022, and he was part of last season’s Championship-winning squad under Gary Bowyer, who departed at the end of the season to be replaced by Docherty.

He told the club’s official website: “I am really happy to be extending my contract at the club for another two seasons.

“It’s a big season for everyone involved and I am really excited at the prospect of playing in the Premiership.

“I am really looking forward to working under the new manager and seeing how he likes to work.”