Finns double Swedes 4-2, United States down Czechs 6-2 in women's world hockey

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Finland came from behind to double Sweden 4-2 and the United States defeated Czechia 6-2 at the women's world hockey championship Sunday.

Trailing 2-0 after two periods, the Finns rattled off three unanswered goals between 3:42 and 7:51 to take the lead. The Finns (3-0) secured first place in Pool B with a game to play Monday against Hungary in the preliminary round.

Defending champion Canada had Sunday off and faces archrival U.S. on Monday at the CAA Centre in a battle of 3-0 teams in Pool A.

The German and French were to clash later Sunday in a Pool B game.

The Americans spread their offence among six different goal scorers Sunday and broke open a game tied 2-2 after the first period.

Hilary Knight, Megan Keller, Tessa Janecke, Abby Roque, Eden Lacey and Hayley Scamurra all contributed goals.

Defender Carolina Harvey had a pair of assists and U.S. goaltender Aerin Frankel stopped 22 shots in the victory.

Sara Cajanova and Denisa Krizova countered for the Czechs, who led 2-1 at 13:06 in the first period before Scamurra knotted the score at 16:11.

Blanka Skodova made 23 saves in the loss.

Ronja Savolainen led Finland with a pair of power-play goals — the equalizer and an insurance goal. Petra Nieminen notched the game-winner and also assisted on Savolainen's tying goal.

Anni Silen's five-minute boarding major at 14:41 of the third hampered Sweden's chances of retaking control of the game.

Finland's goaltender Anni Keisala stopped 13 of 15 shots for the victory.

Viivi Vainikka sparked Finland's comeback by scoring her team's first goal of the game.

The Swedes led 2-0 on goals from Mira Jungaker and Hanna Thuvik.

Swedish starter Sara Grahn, who is appearing in a record 11th world championship for a goaltender, stopped all 22 shots she faced in the first 40 minutes, but gave up four goals on 16 shots in the third.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2023.

The Canadian Press