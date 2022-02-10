Finlandia building comes down

THUNDER BAY — Small crowds of onlookers lined Bay Street on Tuesday, to watch a demolition crew reduce the historic Finnish Labour Temple to a pile of bricks and debris.

The familiar cupola crashed into the rubble as an excavator tore at its supporting sides, leaving fragments of the facade and stairs somewhat intact.

“There are no problems, no issues and everything is going according to schedule and according to plan,” said building owner, Brad McKinnon, who stood a the fence line monitoring the work.

“It’s sad to see this thing come down but it’s a necessary evil to tear down to rebuild.”

McKinnon expected the building to be torn down by the end of the day followed by an immediate cleanup of the site.

“Our guys work pretty fast. They’re the best in their field,” he said.

McKinnon hired Guadagnolo Construction Inc. to excavate the building and has worked with the father and son team before.

“They are very polite, very hardworking and very easy to work with and I highly recommend them. They are a nice family business.”

Two excavators worked at the site, with the larger one doing most of the bulk work of the demolition because of safety concerns.

“It’s just not at a point right now where it’s safe for the second machine to come in,” McKinnon said. “The main big machine will take the building down and then we’ll work concurrently with the smaller machine on the walls and then load the tracks to take it away.”

Later Tuesday afternoon, the main excavator tilted sideways through the unstable rubble, but was upright and quickly back to work after an application of hydraulic fluid.

It became impossible to salvage the facade.

“Everything has to come down — the structural integrity of the tower, the cupola, the front face, it’s all gone,” said McKinnon. “The foundation that’s holding it is heaving so it’ll come down and our plan is to rebuild the facade as it was and add on to it. With new construction.”

The plans include the new Hoito restaurant located on the main floor instead of the basement, with a patio for dining guests. McKinnon says this will be something new for the neighbourhood with upwards of 80,000 square feet of new residential and commercial space.

Safety precautions were taken to ensure that the structure would come down with no physical or environmental risks from glass debris and asbestos. Windows were removed prior to the excavation and fencing was installed to keep onlookers at a safe distance.

“It’s an old building and in the restaurant we’ve identified some asbestos behind the birch panelling in a portion of the old kitchen,” said McKinnon. “It was cleaned up, wrapped and disposed of as per the Ministry of Labour, Minister of Environment and the city protocols.”

The century-old building, which was home to the Finlandia Club and famous Hoito Restaurant, was undergoing major renovations for use as condominiums and a new restaurant. The structure burned during a December fire which was deemed accidental by two separate forensic fire investigators.

“It’s a very sad day,” said Marja Laine, who watched the building come down. “I grew up here. I’ve been coming here since 1960, and I’ve gone to a lot of events, gone to folk dancing here, choir, dances and all kinds of things. It’s very sad. I was happy that they were rebuilding but now the whole building is coming down.”

Although McKinnon has great plans to rebuild the temple to its former glory, Laine remains reminiscent of the past.

“It’s not going to be the same. I have such fond memories of the building. It’s like the soul of the building will not be the same,” she said. “It’d be nice to see what will become (of this place) but it’s the fond memories that will always live on.”

Ed Ogima also has special memories of the site.

“We had some family weddings and functions in there and we ate at the Hoito a lot. It’s sad and it’s part of our history here,” said Ogima. “It’s sad to see it go but I’m looking forward to seeing it be restored and hopefully they are going to bring it back somehow.”

Ken Wright was relieved to see the burned building come down and looks forward to McKinnon’s new design.

“It’s sad, but it has to come down. You can’t do anything with it because it’s too dangerous so I think a lot of people are happy that it’s coming down,” said Wright.

“It will be nice if they have a nice upscale restaurant in there. It will be really good for the (Bay and Algoma) core and it may increase the amount of business in the area.”

Meanwhile, McKinnon says they are 75 per cent finished completing architectural drawings and plans to have renderings for the public that he can display outside the building sometime in March.

Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal

