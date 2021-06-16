Finland vs Russia LIVE: Euro 2020 latest score, goals and updates from fixture today

(Pool via REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Finland look to build on a strong start to their Euro 2020 campaign when they take on Russia in Saint Petersburg this afternoon.

Finland were 1-0 winners against Denmark in their Group B opener on Saturday, in a fixture that resumed that evening having been paused earlier in the day after the shocking collapse of Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen. The Inter Milan playmaker has thankfully since showed promising signs of recovery – conscious and sharing a positive update from hospital yesterday, though his team-mates were unable to get the result they desired against Finland in the 29-year-old’s absence.

Russia, meanwhile, were thrashed 3-0 by Belgium on Saturday evening, as the world’s No 1-ranked side ran riot in Saint Petersburg, with Romelu Lukaku scoring twice and Thomas Meunier also netting for Roberto Martinez’s side. It leaves Russia, who enjoyed an impressive quarter-final run on home turf at the 2018 World Cup, facing an uphill battle to qualify for the knockout rounds this summer.

Finland, on the other hand, now have a strong chance of reaching the last 16, and would all but guarantee their place in the next round with a victory over the Russians this afternoon. Follow live updates from Finland vs Russia at Euro 2020 below.

