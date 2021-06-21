Is Finland vs Belgium on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2020 fixture

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Finland are in a sticky spot having won one and lost one of their two Euro 2020 games so far.

Due to four of the six third-place teams going through, it means Markku Kanerva’s will not be sure heading into this one whether or not they need a point to progress.

If they grab themselves a point in this game and Russia are beaten by Denmark, Finland will secure an unlikely second place in the group.

Meanwhile, Belgium will clinch a perfect nine points from nine if they can win against the Finns in St Petersburg.

Here is everything you need to know about the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Monday 21 June in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC 1 and BBC 1 HD, and can be streamed via the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard were brought on by Belgium boss Roberto Martinez in their match against Denmark and the pair changed the game for their side. You imagine Martinez will be looking to put them in the starting line-up for this one.

Finland have a full strength squad to select from as coach Markku Kanerva looks to cause a major upset against Belgium.

Predicted line-ups

FIN - Hradecky; O’Shaughnessy, Arajuuri, Toivio; Uronen, Kamara, Sparv, Kauko, Raitala; Pukki, Lod.

BEL - Courtois; Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen; Meunier, Tielemans, Dendoncker, T. Hazard; De Bruyne, Lukaku, E Hazard.

Odds

Finland - 10/1

Draw -17/4

Belgium - 3/10

Prediction

Finland played well against Russia in their last match and were unfortunate to come away with nothing. They will feel a point is enough to take them through to the second round, but you feel Belgium’s quality up front will eventually prevail. 1-0 Belgium.

