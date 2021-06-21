Finland vs Belgium prediction: How will Euro 2020 fixture play out?

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Belgium remain one of the favourites to lift the trophy at the end of this summer’s European Championships.

Their wins over Russia and Denmark have been impressive, albeit with a degree of uncertainty in the first half against the Danes.

FOLLOW LIVE: Team news, build-up and all the action as Finland face Belgium

But in their final Group B match they face a Finland side in need of a win to guarantee qualification through to the second round.

That being said, a point will almost certainly book their place in the last 16 and a loss could still see them through as one of the best third place finishers.

Here is everything you need to know about the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Monday 21 June in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC 1 and BBC 1 HD, and can be streamed via the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard were brought on by Belgium boss Roberto Martinez in their match against Denmark and the pair changed the game for their side. You imagine Martinez will be looking to put them in the starting line-up for this one.

Finland have a full strength squad to select from as coach Markku Kanerva looks to cause a major upset against Belgium.

Predicted line-ups

FIN - Hradecky; O’Shaughnessy, Arajuuri, Toivio; Uronen, Kamara, Sparv, Kauko, Raitala; Pukki, Lod.

BEL - Courtois; Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen; Meunier, Tielemans, Dendoncker, T. Hazard; De Bruyne, Lukaku, E Hazard.

Odds

Finland - 10/1

Draw -17/4

Belgium - 3/10

Prediction

Finland played well against Russia in their last match and were unfortunate to come away with nothing. They will feel a point is enough to take them through to the second round, but you feel Belgium’s quality up front will eventually prevail. 1-0 Belgium.

Read More

Finland vs Belgium predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2020 fixture

Is Finland vs Belgium on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2020 fixture

Finland vs Belgium live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 fixture online and on TV