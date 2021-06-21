Finland vs Belgium predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2020 fixture

(Getty Images)

The winner of Group B will face a third place qualifier in the second round of the European Championships.

For the runner-up, it is a tie with the second place from Group A. Belgium look set to top the group as they need just a point in their match against Finland.

FOLLOW LIVE: Team news, build-up and all the action as Finland face Belgium

But the Finns could earn themselves a favourable draw if they manage to finish in the top two of the group, which they will do if they can match Russia’s result.

With Denmark and Russia playing at the same time, it promises to be an intriguing battle for the runner-up spot in the group, with no guarantees of qualification for those finishing third.

Here is everything you need to know about the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Monday 21 June in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC 1 and BBC 1 HD, and can be streamed via the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard were brought on by Belgium boss Roberto Martinez in their match against Denmark and the pair changed the game for their side. You imagine Martinez will be looking to put them in the starting line-up for this one.

Finland have a full strength squad to select from as coach Markku Kanerva looks to cause a major upset against Belgium.

Predicted line-ups

FIN - Hradecky; O’Shaughnessy, Arajuuri, Toivio; Uronen, Kamara, Sparv, Kauko, Raitala; Pukki, Lod.

BEL - Courtois; Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen; Meunier, Tielemans, Dendoncker, T. Hazard; De Bruyne, Lukaku, E Hazard.

Odds

Finland - 10/1

Draw -17/4

Belgium - 3/10

Prediction

Finland played well against Russia in their last match and were unfortunate to come away with nothing. They will feel a point is enough to take them through to the second round, but you feel Belgium’s quality up front will eventually prevail. 1-0 Belgium.

Read More

Euro 2020 matchday 11: Five’s a crowd in tight battle for last-16 progression

Finland vs Belgium prediction: How will Euro 2020 fixture play out?

Is Finland vs Belgium on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2020 fixture