Finland vs Belgium LIVE! Euros match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Finland vs Belgium LIVE!

Belgium are seeking their third Group B win in a row to keep the momentum going at Euro 2020 - but Finland are out for a result to join them in the knockout stages

Roberto Martinez’s Red Devils have the maximum six points from their opening two games to book a place in the last-16, and they will finish top of their group with a draw against Finland.

As for the Finns, Markku Kanerva’s men will go through with a victory, or a draw if Russia lose to Denmark in the other group game today.

While Belgium are already through, Martinez has warned Finland that he is unlikely to rest his key players as the Red Devils look to keep their winning run going and build consistency for the knockouts.

With kick-off at 8pm BST, follow all the latest action on our LIVE Euro 2020 match blog!

