Finland NFT Market Databook Report 2022: Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics 2019-2021 & 202-2028

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finland NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on NFT Investments by Key Assets, Currency, Sales Channels - Q2 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



NFT industry in Finland is expected to grow by 45.3% on an annual basis to reach US$210.7 million in 2022.



The NFT industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 32.1% during 2022-2028. The NFT Spend Value in the country will increase from US$210.7 million in 2022 to reach US$1017.6 million by 2028.



Scope



Finland NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028



Finland NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets, 2019-2028

Collectibles and Art

Real Estate

Sports

Gaming

Utility

Fashion & Luxury

Other

Finland NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key NFT Collectible Assets, 2019-2028

Digital Art

Music & Sound Clip

Videos

Memes & Gif

Other

Finland NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency, 2019-2028

Ethereum

Solana

Avalanche

Polygon

BSC

Flow

Wax

Ronin

Other

Finland NFT Market Size and Forecast by Sales Channels, 2019-2028

Primary

Secondary

Finland User Statistics, 2019-2028



Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 NFT Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer



2 Finland NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1 Finland NFT - Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

2.2 Finland NFT - Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

2.3 Finland NFT - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



3 Finland NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

3.1 Finland NFT Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

3.2 Finland NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.3 Finland NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.4 Finland NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.5 Finland NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.6 Finland NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.7 Finland NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

3.8 Finland NFT Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



4 Finland NFT Collectibles and Art Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

4.1 Finland NFT Collectibles and Art Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

4.2 Finland NFT Collectibles and Art - Digital Art Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.3 Finland NFT Collectibles and Art - Music & Sound Clip Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.4 Finland NFT Collectibles and Art - Videos Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.5 Finland NFT Collectibles and Art - Memes & GIF Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

4.6 Finland NFT Collectibles and Art - Other Assets Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



5 Finland NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency

5.1 Finland NFT Market Share by Currency (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

5.2 Finland NFT Currency Ethereum - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.3 Finland NFT Currency Solana - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.4 Finland NFT Currency Avalanche - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.5 Finland NFT Currency Polygon - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.6 Finland NFT Currency BSC - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.7 Finland NFT Currency Flow - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.8 Finland NFT Currency WAX - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.9 Finland NFT Currency Ronin - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

5.10 Finland NFT Other Currencies - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



6 Finland NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Sales Channels

6.1 Finland NFT Market Share by Key Sales Channels (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

6.2 Finland NFT Primary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

6.3 Finland NFT Secondary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



7 Finland User Statistics of Internet and Population, 2019 - 2028

7.1 Finland Internet Users Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028

7.2 Finland Internet Penetration Rate, 2019 - 2028

7.3 Finland Adult Population Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028



