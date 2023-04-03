Finland to join Nato on Tuesday Jens Stoltenberg confirms despite Putin's Belarus threat

Finnish soldiers joined 15 other nations at a Nato military drill last year. The alliance will be stronger with them, Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday - Jonas Gratzer/Getty Images Europe

Finland's formal joining of Nato will make the military alliance stronger, Jens Stoltenberg, its secretary general, said on Monday, as he dismissed Vladmir Putin’s threat of stationing nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Turkey, the last country to have ratified Helsinki’s membership, will hand its official texts to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday as Nato foreign ministers gather in Brussels.

Finland will then be invited to do the same and there will be a flag-raising ceremony at Nato's Brussels headquarters in the afternoon.

"President Putin went to war against Ukraine with the clear aim to get less Nato," Mr Stoltenberg said. "He's getting the exact opposite."

Finland has an 810-mile (1,303 kilometres) border with Russia, meaning Nato’s frontier with Russia will roughly double in length once Helsinki’s decades of non-alignment ends.

“We will welcome Finland as the 31st member of Nato making Finland safer and our alliance stronger,” Mr Stoltenberg said. "We will raise the Finnish flag for the first time here at Nato headquarters. It will be a good day for Finland's security, for Nordic security and for Nato as a whole.”

Jens Stoltenberg, the Nato general secretary, speaking in Brussels ahead of meeting of foreign ministers on Tuesday - Anadolu Agency

In response, Alexander Grushko, Russian deputy foreign minister, said Moscow would strengthen its military capacity in its western and northwestern regions.

“In the event that the forces and resources of other Nato members are deployed in Finland, we will take additional steps to reliably ensure Russia’s military security," Mr Grushko said.

It came after Russia vowed at the weekend to move its tactical nuclear weapons close to the western borders of Belarus, placing them at Nato's threshold.

However, Mr Stoltenberg dismissed the threat.

"So far, we haven't seen any changes in their nuclear posture that requires any change, changing our nuclear posture," the Norwegian told a news conference in Brussels. “We cannot allow Russia to continue to chip away at European security.”

Regardless, he added “there are no signs that Putin is preparing for peace. He is preparing for more war”.

Story continues

Allies were prepared to step up their support for Ukraine further after already sending £57 billion in military aid to Kyiv, he said.

On Tuesday, Sauli Niinisto, the Finnish President, will travel to Brussels to take part in the accession ceremony after elections in which Sanna Marin, a prime minister who championed joining the alliance, was defeated.

Finland was supposed to join the alliance at the same time as Sweden. Both applied for membership at the same time after Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Sweden’s bid on hold

But Turkey and Hungary have kept Sweden’s bid on hold. Ankara believes the country is a safe haven for Kurdish dissidents it considers terrorists, which Stockholm denies, and has demanded their extradition.

Budapest has cited Stockholm’s criticism of Viktor Orban, Hungary’s prime minister, who is accused of backsliding on democratic norms and cracking down on gay rights.

Nato must agree unanimously for new members to join. Nato diplomats said they thought that Hungary would approve Sweden’s bid to join the alliance if Turkey also moved to do so.

Mr Stoltenberg said that he would work hard to get Sweden into Nato as soon as possible. “Sweden is not left alone. Sweden is as close as it can come as a full-fledged member,” he said.

Officials hope Sweden can join before Joe Biden, the US president, and fellow alliance leaders meet in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, on July 11-12.