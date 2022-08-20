Finland asks: Can a prime minister party like a rock star?

·5 min read

HELSINKI (AP) — In a leaked video, Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin is seen dancing and singing with friends at a private party. The 36-year-old leader poses for the camera. She sits on her knees, hands behind her head. She’s entangled in a group hug. She’s having a good time.

Countless similar videos are shared daily on social media by young and not-so-young people partying in Finland and all over the world. But the leak has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of reveling is inappropriate for a prime minister, especially considering neighboring Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which prompted long-neutral Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership.

Marin, who leads the center-left Social Democratic Party, has faced a barrage of questions about the party: Were there drugs? Alcohol? Was she working or on summer vacation? Was the prime minister sober enough to handle an emergency had one arisen?

The video, clearly shot by someone at the party, was leaked on social media and caught the attention of Finnish media this week. Marin said she attended the party in recent weeks, but refused to say exactly where and when.

She also acknowledged that she and her friends celebrated in a “boisterous way” and that alcohol - but, to her knowledge, no drugs - was involved. She said Friday that she took a drug test to put an end to speculation about illegal substances.

“I hope that in the year 2022 it’s accepted that even decision-makers dance, sing and go to parties,” Marin told reporters. “I didn’t wish for any images to be spread, but it’s up to the voters to decide what they think about it.”

The prime minister, who is married and has a 4-year-old daughter, has often insisted that even though she’s the head of Finland’s government, she’s just like anyone else her age who likes a good time with friends and family in their leisure time.

In Helsinki on Friday afternoon, opinions were split.

Josua Fagerholm, who works in marketing, said the episode was potentially damaging to Finland’s reputation and to the public’s confidence in Finnish politicians.

“I think it’s important for our politicians to be respectable and enjoy the trust of the public. So I don’t think it’s a good look,” he said.

Mintuu Kylliainen, a student in Helsinki, disagreed. She said everyone was entitled to their opinion, but she felt the leaked video was getting too much attention.

“It’s normal to, like, party,” Kylliainen said. “She should have fun, too, in her life.”

Some supporters say the criticism against the prime minister smacks of sexism.

Marin became Finland's youngest prime minister in 2019 at age 34. Even in the egalitarian Nordic country, Marin felt her gender and age sometimes received too much emphasis. She told Vogue magazine in 2020 that “in every position I’ve ever been in, my gender has always been the starting point - that I am a young woman.”

Anu Koivonen, a professor of gender studies at Finland's University of Turku, said she didn’t think gender was a decisive factor in the uproar over the leaked video. She said the partying itself was not a big issue, but the fact the video leaked could be viewed as a judgment lapse by the prime minister in terms of the people she surrounded herself with.

“That she didn’t restrain herself in a company where she cannot trust everyone in the room,” Koivonen said. “I think that’s the main issue at the moment.”

Jarno Limnell, a cybersecurity expert and regional politician for Finland’s conservative National Coalition Party, said the incident was problematic from a security standpoint, noting that Finland’s top leaders are of interest to foreign security services.

“Information is gathered from a variety of sources, and even seemingly trivial pieces of information can be significant to a foreign power,” Limnell told Swedish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat. “Top decision-makers are under close watch during the NATO ratification process.”

It’s not the first time Marin’s partying has made headlines. In December, she made a public apology after going out clubbing until 4 a.m. despite a text message advising her to avoid social activities due to contact with someone infected with COVID-19. Marin said she didn’t see the message because she had left her phone at home. She later tested negative for the coronavirus.

Even in a progressive society like Finland's, Marin breaks the mold of a typical politician. She grew up with a single mother who was in a relationship with another woman. Many Finns are proud of her modern approach to the office, including the casual attire she has worn on formal occasions. Marin set social media abuzz in April when she showed up to a press conference with her Swedish counterpart wearing a black biker-style leather jacket.

Marin and her female-majority Cabinet have also won praise in Finland and internationally for guiding the country steadfastly through the COVID-19 pandemic and the NATO application process.

“Our prime minister is super,” said Jori Korkman, a pensioner in Helsinki. “She has taken her very difficult job during a very difficult time, and she has made a first-class job. What she’s doing in her free time is not our business.”

___ Ritter reported from Stockholm.

Kostya Manenkov And Karl Ritter, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • US lawmakers meet detained Philippine opposition leader

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, who was once banned in the Philippines by former President Rodrigo Duterte, on Friday met a long-detained Filipino opposition leader, whom he says was wrongfully imprisoned under Duterte and should be freed. Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts, and a group of U.S. legislators met former Sen. Leila de Lima for more than an hour in her high-security detention cell in the main police camp in Metropolitan Manila, according to her lawyer, Filibon

  • Estate of N.S. mass shooter in limbo as lawsuits continue

    More than two years after he went on a deadly rampage killing 22 people, the estate of Gabriel Wortman remains tied up in litigation and under the control of the public trustee. An inventory filed in December 2020 valued the estate at more than $2.1 million. That included $120,000 that the province paid to purchase 200 Portapique Beach Rd., the former location of Wortman's cottage and other buildings where the rampage began. A spokesperson for the province said the purchase was made to ensure th

  • Drone captures vicious alligator attack as Florida man recalls reptile’s ‘scales’ and ‘teeth’

    Juan Carlos La Verde, 34, says he underwent a six-hour surgery to treat the severe injuries to his head and jaw that he suffered during the alligator attack

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • Bradley off to fast start in bid to make FedEx Cup finale

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Keegan Bradley hasn't been to the FedEx Cup finale in four years, and he started the BMW Championship on Thursday like he was in a hurry to get back. Bradley matched a career low with a 29 on the front nine at Wilmington Country Club and finished with a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over Adam Scott. Bradley is at No. 44 in the FedEx Cup and likely needs a top 10 — he hasn't had one since the U.S. Open — to be among the 30 players who advance to the Tour Championship

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • Exercise in 'patience' pays off for Kadri, says winning a factor in joining Flames

    Nazem Kadri said the Calgary Flames expressed interest the moment he became an unrestricted free agent, but it was an "elaborate process" before he finally signed on the dotted line on Thursday. "The patience definitely did me some good," Kadri told reporters in a Zoom call Friday. "There were some decisions to be made." The Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed the coveted free agent to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. Before the deal could be made of

  • His passion for soccer survived 3 years in a refugee camp. Now this St. John's player is pushing for the pros

    Felly Elonda is one step closer to reaching the highest level of Canadian soccer, but the young player's love of the game began far from the fields in St. John's where he honed his skills. Elonda was born in Congo and spent three years in a refugee camp in Zimbabwe before moving to St. John's at 10. "The love of football for me has always been there, even in the refugee camp. Whenever there was a game on, me and my buddies would all go to someone that had a TV to just watch a game," he said. "If

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Poulin, Jenner lead Canada into women's world hockey championship

    CALGARY — Led by captain and golden-goal scorer Marie-Philip Poulin, Canada's roster for the women's world hockey championship resembles the lineup that won an Olympic gold medal in Beijing in February. Canada opens the first women's world championship held in the same calendar year as an Olympic Games on Aug. 25 against Finland in Herning, Denmark. The Canadians are also the defending world champions having beaten the United States 3-2 in overtime in last summer's final in Calgary. Canada will

  • QB Rourke injures foot as Lions extend win streak with 28-10 victory over Roughriders

    REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt

  • Blue Jays outfielder Springer reinstated from 10-day IL, set to play Orioles

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has been reinstated from the injured list and will be active for the team's series-opening game against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced Monday. The 32-year-old star had been on the 10-day IL due to inflammation in his right elbow. Springer is third on the team with 18 home runs and fifth with 49 RBI on the season. He also carries a batting average of .251. The four-time all-star, who hasn't played since Aug. 4, has competed in 89 of the team

  • Auger-Aliassime drops quarterfinals match in straight sets to Coric in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime lost 6-4, 6-4, to Borna Coric Friday in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament. The Montreal native fired 12 aces to Coric's eight but committed five double faults in the loss. Coric broke the 22-year-old on two out of nine opportunities, while Auger-Aliassime recorded zero break points. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed in the tournament, defeated Alex de Minaur in the second round, then Jannik Sinner on Thurs

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Gauld scores twice to steer playoff-seeking Whitecaps past Rapids 2-1

    VANCOUVER — Ryan Gaud kept thinking about the goal he didn’t score. Even though Gauld scored two first-half goals to help the Vancouver Whitecaps keep their Major League Soccer playoff hopes alive with a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids Wednesday night, he wasn’t happy with himself. “It was good, but it probably should have been a hat trick,” said the Scottish midfielder. “I had a couple of chances. I’m a bit annoyed with myself that I didn’t get the third.” Gauld has been on a roll, collecting

  • OPINION: Cold hands, small crowds: reflections from a weird world junior championship

    EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 rookies to target

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon makes the case for Chris Olave, Drake London and Breece Hall as the top NFL rookies to target in your fantasy draft.

  • Winnipeg rower discovers love of sport after recovering from rare form of cancer

    Katie Sierhuis describes the agonizing homestretch of a rowing race as feeling like her legs are on fire. And she cherishes every lung-busting moment. The 20-year-old from Winnipeg, who is competing in three rowing races at the Canada Summer Games this week, took up the sport after recovering from a rare form of cancer. She'd been a talented young hockey and soccer player before she was diagnosed with ovarian dysgerminoma at age 12. The many months of treatment that followed thoroughly sapped he

  • International rugby tournament kicks off in Ottawa to honour 9/11 hero, support LGBTQ rights

    The world's largest amateur rugby tournament has its opening ceremonies in Ottawa Wednesday, with more than 1,700 players from 20 countries participating. What sets this biennial tournament — the Bingham Cup — apart from others, is the fact it has become a world cup of gay and inclusive rugby. This is the tourney's 10th anniversary, and is being held in Canada for the first time. The Bingham Cup is named after Mark Bingham, a rugby player who died on Sept. 11, 2001, when he and a group of passen