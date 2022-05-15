Finland will apply to join NATO; Russian invasion 'losing momentum': Live Ukraine updates

Katie Wadington, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Russia's military advance in Ukraine is "losing momentum," a senior NATO official noted on Sunday, adding that with the alliance's help, Kyiv could come out of the war victorious.

“The brutal invasion (by) Russia is losing momentum,” NATO Deputy-Secretary General Mircea Geoana told reporters in Berlin. “We know that with the bravery of the Ukrainian people and army, and with our help, Ukraine can win this war.”

Top NATO diplomats, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, are meeting Sunday in Berlin to discuss added assistance to Ukraine. Also on the agenda is expansion of the alliance to include Finland, and possibly Sweden.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with Blinken on Sunday. He noted on Twitter that more American aid and weapons are on the way, and that the countries would work together to get Ukrainian food exports out of the country to Asia and Africa.

Latest developments:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and a small group of Republican senators met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Saturday.

►The U.S. is again accusing Russia of using the U.N. Security Council to spout disinformation and conspiracy theories about biological weapons in Ukraine to distract from its war in Ukraine. U.S. deputy ambassador Richard Mills called the Russian claims “categorically false and ludicrous.”

Finland wants to join NATO

Finland's government announced Sunday that it would apply for membership in NATO.

President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin declared their intent at a news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki.

“This is a historic day. A new era begins,” Niinisto said.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February, Finnish support for joining NATO has jumped by 25%, according to poll results reported by France24.

Independent since 1917, Finland has been neutral since a 1948 treaty with the Soviet Union. The Nordic country shares an 830-mile border with Russia.

Will Putin use a nuclear weapon?

From nearly the start of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has teased the use of a nuclear weapon.

But most political scientists, nuclear arms experts, Western officials and seasoned Kremlin watchers say it's highly unlikely he would detonate a nuclear weapon to break an impasse over Russia's stalled offensive in Ukraine, now into its third month.

"If the conflict in Ukraine essentially remains an overt one between Russian and Ukrainian forces, with the West playing more of a proxy role, if we stay where we are today in terms of Western involvement in the conflict, I see no likelihood at all," said Dmitri Trenin, until recently director of the Carnegie Moscow Center think tank.

Read more on Putin's strategy here.

– Kim Hjelmgaard

Members of the band Kalush Orchestra pose onstage with the winner's trophy and Ukraine's flags after winning on behalf of Ukraine the Eurovision Song contest 2022 on May 14, 2022, at the Pala Alpitour venue in Turin, Italy.

Ukraine wins Eurovision contest

Ukraine celebrated a morale-boosting victory in the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday.

The folk-rap ensemble Kalush Orchestra won the glitzy, televised Eurovision contest with its song “Stefania,” which has become a popular anthem among Ukrainians during the war. Votes from home viewers across Europe cemented the victory.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed his nation would claim the customary honor of hosting the next annual competition.

“Step by step, we are forcing the occupiers to leave the Ukrainian land,” Zelenskyy said.

Republican senators visit Zelenskyy

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, along with Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, John Cornyn of Texas and John Barrasso of Wyoming, visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday.

The visit marks "a strong signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine from the United States Congress, as well as from the American people," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

McConnell told Senate colleagues this week that he supports the latest round of assistance recently passed by the U.S. House.

“Helping Ukraine is not an instance of mere philanthropy. It bears directly on America’s national security and vital interests that Russia’s naked aggression not succeed and carries significant costs," McConnell said Thursday, according to a press release published on the senator's site.

Contributing: Associated Press

