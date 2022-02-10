Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) publishes prospectus and applies for admission to trading of bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

Fingerprint Cards AB
·1 min read

On 23 December 2021, Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (“Fingerprints” or the “Company”) successfully issued SEK 300 million in senior secured bonds with a three-year tenor and a floating interest rate of Stibor 3 months + 9.0% per annum under a framework of SEK 500 million (the “Bonds”).

Pursuant to the terms and conditions for the Bonds, Fingerprints has undertaken to apply for admission to trading of the Bonds on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm. For this purpose, the company has prepared a listing prospectus which today has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen). The prospectus is available at the company’s website www.fingerprints.com and at the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority’s website www.fi.se. The application for admission to trading has been submitted and the first day of trading of the Bonds is estimated to be around February 14, 2022.

For further information, please contact:
Christian Fredrikson, President & CEO
Per Sundqvist, CFO

Investor Relations:
+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com

Press:
+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

