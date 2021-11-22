Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) communicates forecast for 2022

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) today announced that the company expects Group revenues for the full year 2022 to be in the range of SEK 1,600-2,000 million, based on the exchange rate SEK/USD 8.70, and that the EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 14-18 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022.



“At the same time as demand for our products remains healthy in the mobile industry, our revenue streams are now being diversified at a higher pace than previously, into areas with attractive margins. The good sales growth in 2022 is expected to be generated mainly in the areas of Mobile, PC and Access. This is despite the fact that we expect the current semiconductor shortage in the world to persist throughout 2022. When access to semiconductors and production capacity is normalized, there is additional scope for significant sales increases. The launches of biometric payment cards by BNP Paribas, Europe’s largest bank, and Crédit Agricole, number three in Europe, entail that another global mass market for our products is on the way to being opened up. Interest in biometric payment cards has increased sharply following the initial commercial launches, all with Fingerprints’ technology,” commented Christian Fredrikson, president and CEO.

