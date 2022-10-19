Fingerprint Cards AB: Interim Report January – September 2022

Fingerprint Cards AB
·8 min read
Fingerprint Cards AB
Fingerprint Cards AB

Highlights

  • COVID-19-related lockdowns in China had a significant negative effect on Fingerprints’ sales in Mobile

  • Fingerprints has carried out an issue of perpetual hybrid equity instruments in an aggregate amount of SEK 75 M and intends to carry out a SEK 300 M fully guaranteed rights issue in order to strengthen its balance sheet and liquidity

  • New product segments, outside capacitive sensors for Mobile, continue to grow and are expected to account for about 30 percent of Fingerprints’ revenues by year-end 2022 and 45 percent by year-end 2023.


Third quarter of 2022

  • Revenues amounted to SEK 143.2 M (354.3)

  • The gross margin was 12.2 percent (28.6)

  • EBITDA totaled negative SEK 38.1 M (pos: 32.3)

  • The operating result was a negative SEK 59.8 M (pos: 10.8)

  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to a negative SEK 0.17 (pos: 0.04)

  • Cash flow from operating activities was a negative SEK 111.6 M (neg: 45.5)


January-September 2022

  • Revenues amounted to SEK 671.5 M (999.2)

  • The gross margin was 22.3 percent (28.4)

  • EBITDA totaled a negative SEK 41.7 M (pos: 58.9)

  • The operating result was a negative SEK 103.7 M (neg: 11.5)

  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to a negative SEK 0.29 (neg: 0.02)

  • Cash flow from operating activities was a negative SEK 230.2 M (pos: 41.1)


CEO’s comments

The sharp decline in demand for smartphones in China, as a result of COVID-19-related restrictions in the country, continued to have a significant negative impact on Fingerprints’ sales also in the third quarter. Sales fell 60 percent year on year (down 71 percent in constant currency terms), and 37 percent relative to the second quarter of 2022 (down 48 percent in constant currency terms). The gross margin was negatively impacted by increased price competition and lower sales, which also led to an increase in the ratio of planned depreciation/amortization to revenue, which impacts on gross margin. This ratio rose to 15 percent in the third quarter of 2022 from the more normal level of 6 percent in the third quarter of 2021. In addition to this, sales in the Access area in Asia decreased this quarter, partly as a result of lower activity in the construction sector in China, with an impact on sales of biometric door locks. This had a negative impact on profitability as the gross margin is higher in this product segment, as compared to Mobile. The quarterly sales development within our operating segment Payment & Access tends to be more uneven than within Mobile. However, Access sales outside of China continued to increase in the third quarter and the long-term trend within Payment & Access remains positive.

The decrease in revenue since the previous quarter was due to the destocking that is now taking place across the supply chain. We have rapidly gone from a situation where earlier this year we were limited by insufficient access to production capacity caused by the global component shortage, to a position where we, our suppliers and our customers instead must handle a very sharp decline in demand. This means the industry is in a position where it is holding far too much stock, which is tying up capital. We can see this at sensor suppliers such as ourselves, but also further down the supply chain at distributors, module suppliers and mobile-phone manufacturers who, due to the earlier component shortage, were obliged to purchase products many months in advance in order to ensure their delivery capacity.

The supply chain in the mobile industry is relatively complex, with several stages and long lead times. Mobile phone producers (known as OEMs) had planned for significantly higher sales volumes in 2022, and their focus in the second and third quarters was therefore on reducing their surplus inventory of phones while sharply reducing purchasing from module suppliers, the subcontractors who deliver modules for assembly into finished mobile phones. Mobile phone producers are only now approaching more normal inventory levels, which means the module suppliers and distributors who supply them with components have probably only been able to begin to reduce their inventory in the third and fourth quarters. And for Fingerprints, which delivers sensors to distributors and module suppliers, this means that we can begin to reduce our inventory only now, at the beginning of the fourth quarter. In 2022, Fingerprints invested approximately SEK 190 M in building up inventories, and by the end of the third quarter inventories totaled SEK 412 M.

The stock accumulation and decline in demand has left us in a strained situation in terms of working capital. In view of the above, and as previously announced, we issued hybrid equity instruments in an aggregate amount of SEK 75 M and the Board has resolved on a fully guaranteed SEK 300 M rights issue. These measures will strengthen liquidity and will allow us to continue to finance important customer projects and investments in research and development. In parallel, we are implementing a cost reduction program to adapt the company to the more challenging situation. As previously communicated, this program is expected to reduce operating expenses by approximately 20 percent with full effect from the fourth quarter of 2022.

While the demand situation in the mobile industry remains challenging in the short term, our assessment is that the impact of the lockdowns in China are of a temporary nature. As the restrictions are gradually lifted, we expect to see a return to historical levels of demand for mobile phones, albeit perhaps initially not fully. At the same time, we can see continued growth in application areas outside capacitive fingerprint sensors for mobile phones. These areas include optical under-display sensors for mobile phones and the Payments, PC and Access product segments. Our revenue in these parts of the business has been about 10 percent for the past two years. However, during the first half of 2022 we witnessed significant growth, and we expect these segments to account for about 30 percent of Fingerprints’ revenues by year-end 2022 and 45 percent by year-end 2023. The PC and Access areas account for most of this growth.

Continuous product development is crucial for maintaining and strengthening our competitiveness in all focus areas. In the Mobile area, we could announce during the quarter that our third-generation slim, side-mounted capacitive touch sensor, FPC1553, has now been integrated into the first three mobile phone models. FPC1553 builds further upon our highly successful FPC1542 and FPC1552 sensors.

During the quarter, we also announced the first computer – the Dynabook Satellite C30-K – to feature Fingerprints’ biometric Match-on-Chip solution, which was added to Microsoft’s approved vendor list (AVL) for Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security earlier this year. This means that we can now effectively address the entire PC market: both enterprise computers and PCs for private use. Match-on-Chip solutions for enterprise computers have a higher ASP and currently account for about half of our addressable market in the PC segment.

There is significant potential in biometric payment cards and we continue to strengthen our world-leading position in this emerging mass market for biometric solutions. Our operations in this area have continued to grow, albeit from a low level. The two latest commercial launches of biometric cards featuring Fingerprints’ technology were in Morocco. There is substantial interest in the region, and during the quarter we announced that Fingerprints has also partnered with Technical Equipment & Supplies Company (Tesco), a financial and banking solution provider, to promote and support the adoption of contactless biometric payment cards in the Middle East. The card, which was initially launched by Thales, embeds Fingerprints’ second-generation T-Shape module and software platform, and will be commercialized and customized by Tesco for customers in the region.

Christian Fredrikson, President and CEO


Today at 09:00 CEST Fingerprints’ CEO Christian Fredrikson will present the report together with CFO Per Sundqvist in a combined webcast and telephone conference. The presentation will be held in English.

The report will be available at fingerprints.com

The presentation will be webcast, and participants can register via this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m7iiggw4

For media and analysts: Registration for the teleconference is carried out via this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3c2dbde1b13048568d98bff93fe6089d

For information, please contact:


Christian Fredrikson, CEO


Per Sundqvist, CFO


Stefan Pettersson, Head of Investor Relations:
+46(0)10-172 00 10
investrel@fingerprints.com


Press:
+46(0)10-172 00 20
press@fingerprints.com


This is the type of information that Fingerprint Cards AB is obligated to disclose pursuant to the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on October 19, 2022 at 07:00 a.m. CEST.

About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden.
We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

 

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Why Hockey N.B. is hiring a Black drag performer to lead workshops on respect

    When Hockey New Brunswick started tracking all complaints of discrimination last year, organizers expected to get just a few. Instead, 29 allegations were investigated, resulting in 15 players being suspended for a minimum of five games, and up to as many as 20. Executive director Nic Jansen said this was a sign the organization — the governing body of all ice hockey in the province — needed to take another approach. "So we decided to be more proactive," he said. "And Normand was recommended to

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Raptors almost landed Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon this summer

    Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon was very close to joining the Toronto Raptors in the offseason, ultimately opting to take his talents to Beantown instead.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Stars top Predators 5-1 to sweep home-and-home set

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored twice, Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists and the Dallas Stars finished a home-and-home sweep of the Nashville Predators with a 5-1 victory Saturday night. Jake Oettinger made 29 saves as the Stars won their home opener two nights after the young standout goalie stopped 30 shots in a 4-1 victory that spoiled the Predators' first game of the season in Nashville. Nino Niederreiter scored his fourth goal in four games for the Predators, who started the seaso

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — If Tuesday's home opener was any indication of what’s to come, then this Ottawa Senators' season is going to be wildly entertaining. The Senators beat the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre with seven different players scoring. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd in

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd comeback win in a row

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight comeback victory to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway by Brayden Point in the first period and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay. Cates completed the rally from a two-goal deficit by scoring from the slot after a turnover with 7:16 left. Steven Stamkos had two power-play goals and ex

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • 'The Rock' straight up invents his own chant, fires up crowd at Leafs game

    A shocked Toronto crown erupted when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared on the video scoreboard, mic in hand, during Thursday's Leafs-Capitals game.

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re