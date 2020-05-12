The fines for breaking lockdown rules have just majorly increased

Photo credit: John Lawson, Belhaven - Getty Images

Sunday evening saw an announcement from Prime Minister Boris Johnson detailing a new "roadmap" out of the current coronavirus lockdown, which many people found a, err... tad confusing. The guidelines, on things like social distancing, exercise and returning to work, were then further clarified yesterday in a new 50-page document released by the government.

The new rules, which officially come into play tomorrow, have also said there'll be an increase in the amount an individual can be fined if they're seen breaking the rules (here's looking at you, people in Derby who recently threw a massive karaoke party that police had to shut down).

Previously, members of the public in England who were seen ignoring social distancing guidelines or flouting other lockdown measures could be fined £60 on the spot by police (with the amount halved if paid within a fortnight).

Now, the minimum penalty is £100 (reduced to £50 if paid within two weeks) and for repeat offenders, the amount only increases – all the way up to a whopping £3,200 for those who really can't stick to the simple (and necessary) guidelines that are currently in place. So, just in case you needed a wee reminder to not throw a gigantic party this weekend, this is surely it (sorry, guys).

The small changes to lockdown rules have allowed us all to be a little more sociable though, as it's now possible to meet up with one other person from a different household to yours – as long as you do so in an outdoor place, like a beach or a park, and maintain a 2 metre distance throughout.

We know it's tough (as we're now approaching almost two whole months of topsy-turvey living) – we miss hugging our pals too, but it's all for the greater good.

