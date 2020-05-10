New fines of up to £3,200 for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules

The police will be charged with enforcing the lockdown - GETTY IMAGES

The police will be able to issue stricter fines to people who break social distancing rules, the Government has announced, after Boris Johnson urged Britons to "stay alert" to defeat coronavirus.

Under the previous rules, the police could issue on-the-spot fines of £60 if someone is caught breaching the lockdown regulations. But the fines will now rise to £100, while payment of the fine within 14 days will reduce the sum to £50.

Repeat offenders could see the fine double for each subsequent breach, to a maximum of £3,200. Over 9,000 fines have been issued for breaches in England and Wales so far.

The Prime Minister on Sunday encouraged people who cannot work from home to go back to work, but stressed the need the significance of social distancing.

It is not clear if the Prime Minister's announcement on fines applies to the whole of the UK: the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish governments have all said that they are sticking to the "stay home" message for the time being.

As long as a two-metre distance is maintained, people will also be allowed to sunbathe or chat in a park with one other person from a different household.

However, the Police Federation of England and Wales warned of "extreme pressure" being placed on the officers it represents by the relaxation of rules.

National chairman John Apter said: "What we need from the Prime Minister and the Government now is clear and unambiguous messaging and guidance, explaining what exactly is expected of the public, so that my colleagues can do their level best to police it."

Sir Peter Fahy, the former head of the Greater Manchester force, said the police risked becoming “ineffective” in the eyes of the public, because they were powerless to enforce social distancing rules in many situations.

He also criticised confusion around the Government message, saying there was a growing gap between what ministers wanted and how the public were behaving.