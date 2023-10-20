My Fine Lines Never Stood a Chance Against This Viral Serum I’ll Buy Again and Again

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shoppers call it “magic in a bottle.”

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

It’s an old joke that when you’re a kid and raise your eyebrows, you proclaim that you already have wrinkles thanks to the self-made creases on your forehead. But as you age, those creases don’t fully disappear once you’ve reset your expression. Tack on lines that creep in around your eyes (I say from too much smiling and laughing) and one unexpected area—the chest and neck. Yep, I’ve got ‘em all, but a TikTok-viral serum that sells every four seconds is helping me bid them adieu.

With videos about Clarins’ Double Serum raking in more than 173 million views on the social media platform, and plenty of word-of-mouth recommendations, I couldn’t wait to start testing out the anti-wrinkle product I was fortunate enough to receive from the brand. I particularly wanted to target my forehead and eye/cheek lines that became most noticeable in my 40s since it promised to firm and smooth my skin.

Clarins Double Serum

Clarins

$134

Buy Now

As a shopping editor, I’ve tested dozens (or more) of serums. And while some provided me with hydrating or smoothing benefits, none have stood out enough to keep me coming back for more—until Clarins Double Serum entered my skincare routine. In the nearly one month since I started using it, the creases on my forehead (even when I lift my eyebrows), between my brows, and near my eye/upper cheek area are much less deep. But I also found a bonus benefit in its tightening effect on my neck and chest area.

I started with three pumps of the serum in the morning, applying it around my face and smearing the excess product onto my neck and chest. It provides me with an immediate glow and deeply softens my skin, but the results over time are most impressive. In fact, I was so shocked by the benefits to my loosening, creased skin, I started to apply a pump to my hand since I’ve noticed my skin starting to thin and lose elasticity there, too.

As the name implies, the double serum combines two formulas in one, which you can see when it’s pumped into your hand. It’s formulated with 21 plant extracts, containing turmeric to firm and smooth skin, plus avocado oil, fruit extracts, and more. The serum works on all skin types, including sensitive complexions like mine, without any irritation. I also noticed how quickly it absorbs since there’s nothing I dislike more than greasy residue long after I’ve applied a product. Thanks to how quickly it sinks in, I can put on makeup right after using the double serum without any streaks. I’ve since increased my usage to twice a day and couldn’t be more pleased with its tightening, firming, and smoothing benefits. Plus, it leaves behind a clean floral fragrance.Luckily, the sizable bottle offers plenty of applications, but I plan to grab another one when I’m running low.

It’s no wonder more than 10,000 shoppers gave Clarins’ Double Serum a five-star review, with one person sharing that they’ve been using it for 20 years as part of their “daily ritual” since it “softens fine lines, smooths skin, helps to moisturize, and keeps [their] face fed with good nutrients.” Another 20+ year-user of the serum shared that it’s their “number one” choice for “tighter, smoother skin.” They added that it’s “the reason that [they] have zero wrinkles on [their] forehead,” and deemed it “magic in a bottle.”

I don’t see the Clarins Double Serum ever leaving my beauty arsenal after the positive effects it’s had on my aging skin. Grab a bottle for yourself or one of the other finds from the brand I’m also eyeing below.

Clarins Double Serum Eye

Clarins

$80

Buy Now

Clarins Extra Firming Neck + Décolleté

Clarins

$98

Buy Now

Clarins Extra-Firming Energy

Clarins

$94

Buy Now

