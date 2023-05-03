‘Fine, fine, fine’: Cynthia Bailey, 55, poses in a cutout pink bathing suit in Miami

Cynthia Bailey’s 4 million plus Instagram followers likely got a bit of FOMO the other day.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star was in town to attend New You magazine’s 8th Annual awards at the Miami Beach Edition Hotel Saturday night.

The ceremony gave props to business leaders in the health and beauty industries; other attendees included designer Nicole Miller, fellow Bravo RH Jill Zarin and Argentinian beauty queen Valentina Ferrer.

Bailey took advantage of her time down south to revel in the weather, the water — and the views.

In one snap, the 55 year old (yes, we double checked her birthday) sits out on a terrace overlooking the ocean in a hot pink cut out bathing suit and matching coverup.

In another post from the same day, Bailey strikes various poses to the beat of Mary J Blige’s 2007 hit song “Just Fine.”

The mood boosting lyrics include: “So I like what I see when I’m looking at me, when I’’m walking past the mirror. Don’t stress through the night, at a time in my life, ain’t worried about you if you feel it. Got my head on straight. I got my vibe right. I ain’t gonna let you kill it.”

Commenters caught on, realizing the lyrics were possibly to keep trolls at bay.

“Fine, fine, fine,” wrote a follower with fire emoji attached.

“The Glow Up!” wrote another in all caps.

“Keep slayin.”

Bailey looks absolutely stunning and the beach becomes her. Why the Alabama native chose to live in a landlocked city is another question we will pose for her if we see her, mmmk?