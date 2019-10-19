Findlay heaps praise on Harlequins backline after Bears victory

Karen Findlay hailed her side’s backline as they fired Harlequins to a fifth consecutive bonus-point victory in the Tyrrells Premier 15s with a 47-0 win over Bristol Bears.

The home side’s first try came four minutes in after they worked the ball out wide for Heather Cowell to go over in the corner, before Shaunagh Brown powered over shortly after for her sixth try of the season.

Quins’ third try was a sensational flowing move from their own 22, Jess Breach breaking a tackle on the left wing to find Chloe Rollie who burst forward and had Cowell in support to go over for her second try.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The hosts sealed the bonus point within half an hour through Scottish full-back Rollie with scrum-half Leanne Riley (2) and Jess Breach adding tries shortly afterwards before Rollie deservedly capped a stunning performance late on after working on a two-on-one out wide.

“I’m really, really pleased. Chloe Rollie was electric today, and I think the back three were the point of difference,” said Findlay.

“Our backs wanted more ball today, and we got a really good blend between our forwards carrying and getting our backs in space and they finished really well.

“Competition for places is at the top level, and by virtue of that we’re producing better players.

“Everybody is playing a good 25 minutes off the bench and coming on to lift the game.”

Story continues

Bristol head coach Kim Oliver felt her side still had positives to take despite the scoreline.

“I’m really, really proud of the second half performance, to defend for pretty much 40 minutes and only concede two tries. We need to take that into next week, sharpen up our attack and things will be fine," she said.

Meanwhile, Amelia Harper scored a hat-trick to steer Loughborough to a 35-15 bonus point win over Wasps, a result that sees them leapfrog their opponents into the top three.

Lightning took a deserved lead through Liz Crake in the eighth minute before Olivia Jones crossed to make it 10-0 after 15 minutes.

Claudia MacDonald’s superb run from 30 yards out to halve the deficit offered brief hope for Wasps, but Loughborough quickly re-established their ten-point lead with a try from Amelia Harper.

Despite having the better of their opponents for the most part of the second-half, Loughborough put an end to Wasp’s hopes of a fightback, Harper scoring two quick-fire tries to put the seal on a convincing away performance.

FULL TIME | @Waspsladies 15-35 @LightningRugby

-

And that's that here in West London, a performance full of grit and heart sees Lightning leapfrog Wasps and move into the top 3! 🥉

-

Back to back wins for Lightning! ✅

-

Next up ➡️ @HarlequinsWomen at 🏠 — Lightning Rugby (@LightningRugby) October 19, 2019

Wasps Ladies director of rugby Giselle Mather said: “Our decision making in certain areas of the pitch caused us a lot of problems and put us under a lot of pressure, particularly in the scrum.

“The first 20 minutes of the second half belonged to us and for a moment I thought we were going to win but all credit it to them they played in the right areas and played well.”

“We have the potential to shift momentum at any time during a game but it’s not about looking at what’s going on above us, we need to get our own house in order and do the best we can by playing the way we feel is best for us.”

Elsewhere, Saracens kept up their 100% record with a comprehensive 73-3 win away at Firwood Waterloo.

Rocky Clark, Lotte Clapp, Sarah McKenna and Marlie Packer recorded a brace of tries each, while Jodie Rettie, May Campbell and Mackenzie Carson also got in on action in the eleven-try victory.

Elz Isaac’s first-half penalty ended up counting for nothing for Firwood Waterloo who are still without a win this season, while for Saracens, it’s now five from five.

FULL-TIME | Another comprehensive win for Saracens Women as they prove too strong for the home team



💚 3 - 73 ⚫️#TogetherSaracens pic.twitter.com/BRNdzxePVA — Saracens Women (@SaracensWomen) October 19, 2019

Gloucester put in an impressive second-half performance to defeat Worcester Warriors Women 53-0 at home.

Mia Venner scored a hat-trick and Kelly Smith dotted down twice as Gloucester scored nine tries to dominate proceedings and secure their fourth win of the season to keep up with pacesetters Harlequins and Saracens.

And in Saturday’s late fixture, it was DMP Sharks who secured their second league win of the season with a 26-5 victory away at Richmond.