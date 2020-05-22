Findit is Offering Roofing Companies Online Marketing Services Call to See If Your Area is Still Available

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform which provides online marketing services, has areas available right now to accommodate roofing companies and roofers throughout the United States that are looking to improve their overall online presence.

Findit's program for online marketing for roofers is specific to the locations and the services that roofers want to offer potential customers in certain areas. The campaigns that we run for roofers and roofing companies are on-going and improve tangible search results in Google, Yahoo, Bing and Findit along with branding throughout social networking sites.

While many roofing companies may be utilizing pay-per-click (PPC) marketing strategies, creating organic, sustainable, and tangible search results over time can help increase your lead generations while reducing your cost per lead.

Findit's team of highly skilled content writers and search engine optimization specialists will be able to create content for you both on your website, if you like, and off-site to improve your positioning in search results. Each time this occurs, you are removing a competitor that used to be in that search spot and replacing it with your name.

Peter Tosto of Findit stated, "We have been working with several roofing companies in the Southeast for several years now on a monthly recurring basis. As a result, they have been able to expand the areas that they service and the services that they provide because of their results they have received from their Findit campaign."

Findit offers tiered online marketing packages whereby the roofing companies that engage us will receive content created on a daily basis that is posted and shared for search engines to index and for social networks to see.

The content that is being created usually includes in a single post, text that describes the services that you offer so search engines now how to index your content, a video link, photos from your photo galleries, and a backlink to your website. By creating individually crafted pieces content targeting each service you provide in the areas you provide them in, search engines can prioritize you above your competitors when it comes to roofing, roof repairs, and new roofs in the areas that you service.

Our customers have been with us for several years and continue to have us lead their overall online marketing strategy because of the tangible search results that have been created through our campaigns.

Once we take on a roofing company that services a specific location, we do not take on another roofing company in that area. This limits any competitors from hiring Findit to compete against you while we are working on your campaign. This is very different from pay-per-click marketing campaigns where your competitors can simply go online and outbid you for certain keywords; this does not happen with a Findit campaign.

Call us today to start your campaign at 404-443-3224. We have areas throughout the United States and other countries available now. Due to on-going monthly marketing campaigns with Titan Roofing of Charleston South Carolina and American Craftsman Renovations of Savannah Georgia, we do not have the Greater Charleston SC or Savannah GA areas and most of the surrounding towns available.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

