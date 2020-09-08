Findit To Launch Several New Updates to the Findit App Available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform which provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines announces updates coming to the Findit App available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Findit will be submitting their updates to the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The updates will include: a new look and feel along with a new feature to post Before and After Pictures. The Before and After feature will empower members to post as many pictures in a before and after post that they would like. Each image can be placed either in the before or after upload section. Images can be uploaded from a member's device, can be taken live, or selected from their Findit picture gallery. Once the images are uploaded, the member will be able to write a title under each picture. This feature is critical, enabling images to be indexed in Findit search along with Google images. In addition to the Before and After feature, other features include unlimited text in a post.

Clark St. Amant stated, "This is something that is limited in Twitter, so we wanted to provide our members with the option of writing a post as long as they think it needs to be rather than being limited 300 characters or less."

Other features that will remain in the new version of the Findit App will be the ability to include a video from Youtube or upload your own shot from your device in real-time. Currently, the limit for videos shot in real-time is 10 seconds. With the recent launch of Reels on Facebook and Tik Tok, we will be increasing the length of time to give our users a lengthier amount of time to share their video messages. We will also be leaving in the option to include an outbound link from each post a member does. This feature is often critical to drive traffic to what the post may be about. Some social networking platforms, i.e., Instagram, limit this feature to certain members based on the popularity of the member. At Findit, we believe that each of our members should have the same features regardless of how popular they are. A local business on Instagram may never meet the threshold of 10,000 followers to include a link, yet the followers they do have would love to easily click over from the post to visit the page the business wants them to go. On Findit, each and every post a business or person does, the ability to include a link is available to them.

While the new updates and the new look and feel are getting close to being submitted, Findit will likely submit the updates in stages, with several current features that are available in the current app not being live on day one but will be added over several weeks. These features include scheduling posts and the location feature.

