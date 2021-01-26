Findit Features Members RateForce, Twist 25, and OTC Tip Reporter

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking platform which provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: RateForce, Twist 25, and OTC Tip Reporter. Findit assists these companies with improving their overall online presence through content creation, social sharing and more.

Our first featured member is RateForce. RateForce started its journey in 2014 with a mission to help deliver a better way to buy insurance. They serve auto insurance quotes from all over the country so that drivers can compare insurance quotes and buy insurance online at any time. South Carolina residents can find the lowest auto insurance rates that have the comprehensive coverage that they need by conducting online comparison. We help you compare insurance rates seamlessly by providing quotes from all the top insurance agencies in the country as well as local and regional insurance providers online with no need for long-form submission. As part of their marketing campaign with Findit, a URL has been set up for RateForce utilizing Findit's Claim Your Name feature, targeting auto insurance rates in South Carolina. In addition to content created on Findit, several videos are being produced for RateForce highlighting the services they provide for South Carolina residents. While RateForce offers insurance rates to residents across the US, their campaign will initially focus on South Carolina and content created on Findit for RateForce will focus on this state.

Visit RateForce on Findit Under One of Their Findit Names

findit.com/best-south-carolina-car-insurance-quotes

Our second featured Findit member is Twist 25. Twist 25 DHEA Cream is a healthy, all natural, bioidentical DHEA supplement that is intended to be used twice daily by men and women over the age of 25 who are looking to maintain DHEA levels past age 35. Using Twist 25 daily can provide us with numerous health benefits such as better sleep, more energy, improved sex drive, ability to help reduce belly fat, softer skin and more. Start 2021 off right with Twist 25 DHEA Cream. Whether buying Twist 25 for your friends, family or for yourself, Twist 25 helps you stay healthy and feel great + boost your immune system. Twist 25 DHEA cream is the perfect gift to help you feel and look your best + boost the immune system, reduce risks of heart disease and cancer, help you sleep better at night, improve mood, muscle tone, reduce fat with no dangerous side effects.

Visit Twist 25 Online Under One of Their Findit Names

findit.com/dheacream

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QgD8WFMq5RU&ab_channel=Twist25DHEA

Our final featured Findit member is OTC Tip Reporter. OTC Tip Reporter engaged Findit to assist them in their online marketing strategy. As part of their campaign a Findit URL has been set up for OTC Tip Reporter. Through this URL Findit will be creating content on a regular basis that is shared throughout social media. The objective of their marketing campaign is to heighten awareness of the services that OTC Tip Reporter offers including investor relations packages for companies trading on the NASDAQ and NYSE that are looking for more exposure as well as getting companies to sign up for their newsletter. Findit has also created several videos for OTC Tip Reporter, highlighting their services to help further improve their online exposure. The videos produced are also included in many of the types of content created for them on Findit and throughout social media.

Visit OTC Tip Reporter on Findit under one of their Findit Sites

findit.com/otctipreporter

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7L-kLv3zKW0&ab_channel=Findit.com

Anyone who is looking to improve their exposure online can sign up for Findit online marketing campaigns to get tailored marketing services to fit your needs or budget. Businesses or individuals can also Claim your Name on Findit with a Findit URL. Findit URLs are $9.95 per month, and each name only exists once on Findit. There is no limit to the number of URLs that you can have, and URLs that are not renewed on a monthly basis do have the ability to be claimed by other people or businesses.

The videos embedded in this release were produced by Findit as part of the marketing campaigns provided to these companies.

Want to be a featured member on Findit? Get in touch with us at 404-443-3224 or email clark@findit.com.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-cD0x0ucv4&ab_channel=Findit.com

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

