Findit Featured Member BioRegenx Announces Investor Update

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a social networking management platform and online marketing service, features Findit member BioRegenx, who recently retained Findit to provide them with a full online marketing campaign to improve and increase their organic search results and build their brand throughout social media.

Findit is in the process of building out the URLs BioRegenx wants to target online. The URLs will be based off the products and services they are wanting to improve exposure for. BioRegenx CEO, William Resides announces that as of July 1st, 2022, BioRegenx has moved from due diligence to a binding letter of intent to merge with a public company. These steps also include drafting of the definitive agreement for final merger.

As part of the merger activity, BioRegenx has hired Dan Cortes, CPA as its CFO. This decision was made in part to Dan's track record as an experienced corporate financial CFO with more than 20 years of progressive experience in financial operations and taxation with both private and public organizations ranging from startups to those with hundreds of millions in revenue.

Microvascular Health Solutions Developments

After 18-months of research and development, followed by rigorous testing, Microvascular Health Solutions has approved final production of a new camera capable of taking six times more video images gathered from under the tongue. The new patent-pending camera is called CapiVision™. The components for 1,000 CapiVision cameras have been ordered and production has begun with delivery expected late Q3, early Q4.

Along with development of the new CapiVision camera, the MVHS team has completed development of the 5.2.7 version of the GlycoCheck software and new video acquisition software that quality-check videos recorded by the CapiVision camera. Test results will be calculated on a new high-powered custom laptop computer capable of quickly processing results.

The next stage of software development is for the processing of the GlycoCheck video images to be transmitted to the cloud for calculation and storage of the MicroVascular Health Score™ as a Software as a Service (SaaS). This will run on the Microsoft™ Azure Platform. The development is ongoing with their technology team in the Netherlands and the first version is expected to be released Q4, 2022.

Their plan is to bring the GlycoCheck system now being used in over 140 academic research hospitals studying a wide range of conditions and diseases, into a much-anticipated targeted system for medical and professional office use that generates a personalized MicroVascular Health Report for individual patients. To support medical and professional office use, they have created a series of 19 GlycoCheck System training modules, with more coming in the future. Once a provider views the videos and takes a test for each module, and a passing score is completed for all modules, a certificate of completion is issued. The training platform is hosted by the Boston BioLife Academy, a leading training, CME credit, and in-person events company for MD's and Practitioners across the U.S.

Findit.com, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, Press release picture

There are now 90 peer-reviewed published studies using GlycoCheck in major medical journals that have researched how diseases and conditions are linked to a decline in endothelial glycocalyx function and a leaky, compromised microvascular system. Those studies range from health issues like sepsis, COVID-19, kidney disease, heart disease, cerebrovascular events, psoriasis, and many more. View the entire list at https://glycocheck.com/research-and-studies/#published. If you have a specific disease or condition you wish to read more about, type the name in the "Search" function to narrow the studies down to your specific interest.

Announcing TruEpigentics™

Findit.com, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, Press release picture

BioRegenx' wholly owned subsidiary, NuLife Sciences announces the release of its latest product and service, TruEpigenetics via the Apple Store and Google Play. TruEpigenetics has launched on www.NuLifeSciences.com/TruEpigenetics. Now, you can discover your biological age and take control of your genetic health with a simple saliva test. The TruEpigenetics Practitioner and Patient on-boarding portal is expected for release in late Q3

Referral Link Development for Sales Tracking
Currently, they are in the in final phase of testing of NuLife Sciences' Hybrid-Direct Sales and Practitioner referral link program. This will allow all BioRegenx' subsidiaries to utilize referral links, commission tracking, and account on-boarding for both their professional clients' practices as well as their patients.

Endocalyx Pro™ Double-Blind Placebo Studies

Double-blind placebo studies on the effectiveness of Endocalyx Pro have been running since 2015. In-depth studies take years to complete, and we are just now seeing the results from those studies. These studies are in cell cultures, animal trials, as well as human studies. These studies are on the following health conditions and diseases:

Findit.com, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, Press release picture

  • COVID-19

  • Aging

  • Diabetes

  • Kidney Disease

  • Psoriasis

  • Heart Disease

  • Hypertension

  • Sepsis

Additional studies currently being written and in the approval process will be devoted to these conditions:

  • Scleroderma

  • Erectile Dysfunction

  • Emergency Room Admissions

  • Arterial Plaque Development

  • Hair Growth

Review these studies and more at https://microvascular.com/endocalyx-pro-studies

About BioRegenx
BioRegenx, Inc., (https://bioregenx.com/) a holding company, consists of Microvascular Health Solutions, LLC, My Body Rx, LLC, and NuLife Sciences, Inc. BioRegenx and its subsidiaries combine the patented intellectual property of the breakthrough GlycoCheck medical testing device, the patented nutraceutical Endocalyx Pro, additional synergistic dietary supplement products sold under the My Body Rx brand, and a customer base of medical professionals and brand partners throughout North America.

Microvascular Health Solutions (MVHS) is a research and product development, sales, education, and marketing company that has developed the patented and clinically tested Endocalyx Pro™ dietary supplement to improve the health of the endothelial glycocalyx. In addition, MVHS manufactures, exclusively sells, and distributes the patented GlycoCheck™ software and Class 1 medical device that measures and analyzes the endothelial glycocalyx, a transparent lining inside all blood vessels.

My Body Rx™ is a manufacturing, sales and product development company that produces dietary supplements that complement and work synergistically with the patented and clinically tested Endocalyx Pro™ product to support and improve healthy aging and increase longevity.

NuLife Sciences, Inc. is a marketing and distribution company whose mission is to harness advanced technologies to redefine health and longevity. This is achieved by increasing understanding of the biology that controls lifespan and anti-aging in the human body. NuLife exclusively markets the My Body Rx™ supplement line. NuLife will also distribute GlycoCheck™, TruEpigenetics, and additional new products currently under consideration.

About Findit
Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

CONTACT:
Clark St. Amant
404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit.com



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709107/Findit-Featured-Member-BioRegenx-Announces-Investor-Update

