Will 'Finding Freedom,' The New Book About Harry And Meghan Address Family Drama Rumours?

It feels like a lifetime ago since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit senior royal duties, but it was just earlier this year — who could have predicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be celebrating their son’s first birthday virtually while reportedly holed up in Tyler Perry’s L.A. mansion?

Another prediction nobody saw coming: the release of a tell-all book about their departure, which may cast the Royal Family in a new light.

Harper Collins is set to release the biographical page-turner Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family on August 11, which promises to dispel popular tabloid misconceptions about the couple.

“For the very first time, Finding Freedom goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond,” a description of the book reads.

Excited to announce that #FindingFreedom, a biography written by myself and @CarolynDurand, will be available worldwide in August.



For the first time, go beyond the headlines and discover the true story of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.https://t.co/A7B06EMaDa pic.twitter.com/KjGD9DcXaV — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 4, 2020

The book may not be endorsed by the royal couple as an official biography, but they’ve worked closely with authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand for what many expect will be a positive picture of them.

If August seems too far away, an upcoming book by journalist Tom Quinn may also delve into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exit. Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir From Queen Mary To Meghan Markle hits shelves on May 14 and interviews royal staffers about palace history.

Naturally, a Lifetime movie is in the works too; its title,“Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace” speaks volumes about its tone.

Both royals have taken up media opportunities since January, with Meghan lending her voice-acting chops to a Disney+ film for charity and Harry making a royal cameo in an upcoming episode of “Thomas and Friends.”

