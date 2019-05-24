Finch relishing return of Warner and Smith ahead of World Cup campaign

Australia captain Aaron Finch insists the impact made by the returning Steve Smith and Dave Warner has given his team a massive lift heading into their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup defence.

Defending champions looking to spoil the hosts party, having won last ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in England 20 years ago.

The Aussies won the tournament on home soil four years and were champions when the event last visited England in 1999.

And nothing would give Finch and team more pleasure than spoiling the party for the hosts, ranked number one in the ICC’s ODI rankings.

Much media attention and fan interest will focus on the Aussie duo of Warner and Smith whose year-long bans, handed down by Cricket Australia, came to end back in March.

In their absence, Australia’s white-ball form struggled initially before coming good earlier this year with series wins over both Pakistan and India.

But captain Finch insists the opportunity to re-call two world-class batsmen will be a delight rather than a distraction.

“Since Warner and Smith have come back into the set-up they have been fantastic and contributed so much. The morale has been unbelievable,” said the 32-year-old, who has hit 13 career ODI tons.

“Once it gets underway, particularly against England, and further on for the Ashes, the crowd will play a part but that is expected everywhere in the world.

“We have plans in place for that, and their (Warner and Smith's) squad input and output in terms of the runs they have been making has been fantastic.”

Ten incredible captains, but just one glittering trophy.

Take a peek behind the scenes at our #CWC19 media event! 👀 pic.twitter.com/tb9H8DajEr — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 23, 2019

Australia might start this year’s edition as holders and five-time champions but hosts Eoin Morgan’s England will be the team to stop – according to Finch.

He added: “England have been in great form and along with India are probably the stand out performers. So England in home conditions are definitely the favourites.

“It is important to have some guys that have that World Cup experience, so to have six players in our squad who have been part of a winning World Cup is great.

“This is a different tournament but it will be a great one.”

And after downing Virat Kohli’s charges in India at the start of this year – overturning a 2-0 deficit to claim a 3-2 series win – Finch believes his side have received a real shot in the arm.

“The belief we got from that series was huge, you hang in there and you can turn anything round,” he added.

“You have to keep hanging in there and believe when you get to the big moments that you can create something.

“As a team we are really excited, we have been together since May 2 and tried not to put all our energy into the preparation. You cannot win it before it has started.

“So we are trying to make sure we are fresh, but we are excited.

“There will definitely be nerves about but that is natural. We cannot wait and I wish it started tomorrow.”

Kane Williamson isn't worried about New Zealand suffering any ODI ring rust as they look to go one better than four years ago at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson isn’t worried about New Zealand suffering any ODI ring rust as they look to go one better than four years ago.

The Black Caps face warm-up games against India this Saturday and West Indies next Tuesday but those will be their first ODIs since an 88-run victory over Bangladesh on February 19 – more than three months ago.

Pretty much every other country has been playing regular ODIs since then but skipper Williamson is convinced the IPL and white-ball practice back in New Zealand will have provided sufficient preparation for his men.

“The nature of having a tournament on the other side of the world meant we didn’t have our domestic competitions going on or any ODI series in our own country,” he explained.

“That’s just the nature of beast but we had plenty of players involved with the IPL and some warm-ups in Australia, which was very beneficial.

“The international game is evolving and ever-changing – you’re playing all over the world at different times, so you’re just trying to prepare mentally as well as you can.

“This is obviously a significant tournament and one we’re excited for. Our preparation has been interesting and we’re looking forward to the two warm-up matches now.

“There’s obviously a big individual component to international cricket and lots of ways to build momentum – it has been great to get together in camp over the last few days.

“We haven’t played together as a team for a couple of months but we’re not the only ones. It means all the players are excited to be in camp, which is refreshing, and we’re looking forward to getting going. The squad are together and it’s important that we gel.”

