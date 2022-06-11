Finau, McIlroy co-leaders at Canadian Open after three rounds, Taylor is low Canadian

  • Tony Finau
    Tony Finau
    American professional golfer
  • Rory McIlroy
    Rory McIlroy
    Northern Irish golfer (1989-)

TORONTO — Tony Finau fired an 8-under 62 and Rory McIlroy had a clutch birdie on No. 15 to share the lead at the RBC Canadian Open.

Both sit at 11-under overall, two shots ahead of the field, heading into the final round of the men's national golf championship.

Finau had the best round of the tournament on Saturday, rocketing up the leaderboard with seven birdies and an eagle at St. George's Golf and Country Club.

McIlroy started the day in a five-way tie for second, but pulled away from the pack with six birdies en route to a round of 5-under 65.

His sixth came on No. 15, when the Northern Irishman recovered after overshooting the green. He chipped the ball nearly 74 feet from beside a cart path to within nine feet of the hole.

Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., shot a 3-under 67 to become the low Canadian at 5 under overall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2022.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

